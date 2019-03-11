Angels prospect Jo Adell to be sidelined 10 to 12 weeks because of leg injuries

Less than 24 hours after getting hurt in a split-squad game, outfield prospect Jo Adell wandered into the Angels’ clubhouse at Tempe Diablo Stadium later than usual, using crutches to keep weight off his right foot.
The Angels learned later Sunday that the minor-league outfielder, who turns 20 in April, will likely miss 10 to 12 weeks after an MRI exam confirmed a Grade 2 ankle sprain and Grade 1 hamstring strain.
Adell strained his left hamstring as he tried to go from first base to third on a single, and sprained his right ankle when he tried to stop his momentum.
“I'll just take it each day with the guys [on the medical team] here and figure it out,” he said.
Adell is the Angels’ best prospect, and by some estimations one of the top 10 prospects in baseball. He was projected to start the season at double-A Mobile. If he had continued on his upward trajectory — Adell hit a combined .290 with an .890 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 99 games at three levels last year — he might have made a good case for a September call-up.
That possibility might be on the back burner now.
Adell is confident the Angels’ recovery plan will help him return to playing form with plenty of time to put together a decent body of work in what is only his second full professional season.
“For me, it’s just a minor setback,” Adell said. “I’m going to be in here every day working, trying to get back. The team is great. They’re going to have a plan for me and they already do. I’ll be back before you know it and be ready to roll.”
Skaggs hurts forearm working on new pitch
Left-hander Tyler Skaggs skipped his scheduled start because of forearm soreness, said manager Brad Ausmus. The move was precautionary, as an MRI exam revealed no damage to Skaggs’ arm.
Skaggs was working on a new pitch, which he declined to reveal, during a bullpen session Friday. He was sore the next morning and was feeling better Sunday, but the Angels decided not to push him.
Skaggs’ arsenal already features a low-90s four-seam fastball, a mid-80s changeup he has been working to refine, and a sharp curveball that ranked in the 79th percentile last season in terms of spin rate (2,675 revolutions per minute).
Skaggs should be ready to throw in a game soon, Ausmus said.
“I’d say I fatigued myself by overthrowing a pitch that I’m not used to throwing,” said Skaggs, who figured to be the front-runner to start for the Angels on opening day. “I’m going to take a step back with it for a few weeks, though, and kind of focus on the bread and butter of the three pitches that I know I can throw.”
Short hops
The Angels made their first rounds of roster cuts and reassigned the following players to minor league camp: Right-handers Griffin Canning, Miguel Almonte, Jesus Castillo and Luis Madero; left-hander Jose Suarez; catchers Keinner Pina and Julian Leon; infielder Jahmai Jones; and outfielder Brandon Marsh. … First baseman Justin Bour, who was in the Angels’ lineup as a designated hitter, was scratched before Sunday’s game because soreness in his right knee. He is expected to play Monday.