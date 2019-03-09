Angels prospect Jo Adell suffers dual injuries in exhibition game against Cubs

Top Angels prospect Jo Adell suffered a left hamstring strain and a right ankle sprain when he slipped running around second base in Saturday’s split-squad exhibition game against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Ariz.
Adell, ranked the sixth-best prospect in the game by Baseball America, led off the second inning with a single and was rounding second on Wilfredo Tovar’s single to right field when he slipped and fell. Adell appeared to be in considerable pain as he walked off the field under his own power and left Sloan Park on a cart.
The Angels were relieved that Adell did not suffer a major knee injury, but the 19-year-old outfielder, who is expected to open the season at double-A Mobile, Ala., is expected to be sidelined for several weeks. Adell had nine hits in 23 at-bats (.391 average) this spring.
When the Angels used the 10th overall pick of the 2017 draft to select Adell out of Ballard High School in Louisville, scouting director called Adell “a potential franchise player.”
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Adell signed for $4.38 million and hit .325 with a .908 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 24 extra-base hits and 30 RBIs in 49 rookie-league games at Arizona and Orem, Utah, in 2017.
Adell jumped three levels in 2018, when he hit .290 with an .897 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 20 homers and 77 RBIs in 99 games at Class-A Burlington, Iowa, Class-A Inland Empire and Mobile, a performance that earned him an invitation to his first big-league camp this spring.
Adell appeared to be on a trajectory to replace Mike Trout as the team’s center fielder if the two-time American League most valuable player leaves as a free agent after 2020.
But Adell was rising through the system so rapidly that it was suggested he would be ready to play alongside Trout by the end of this season or in 2020.