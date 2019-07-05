Angels’ Jonathan Lucroy mourning the deaths of two people close to him

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons made two superb defensive plays Thursday. In the third inning, he backhanded Shin-Soo Choo’s grounder, jumped into the air and, with his momentum carrying him into the outfield, threw to first on the fly for the out. In the sixth, he charged Jeff Mathis’ slow roller, made a barehanded grab and strong off-balance throw to first. … First baseman Albert Pujols sat out his second straight game after fouling a ball off his left ankle Tuesday. … Left fielder Justin Upton did not play Thursday after departing Wednesday night’s game because of left quadriceps tightness, but the injury is not believed to be serious.