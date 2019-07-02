Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, is found dead

The death of Skaggs is the latest in a string of tragedies to strike the star-crossed franchise and comes 10 years after 22-year-old pitcher Nick Adenhart and two friends were killed by a drunk driver April 9, 2009, only hours after Adenhart threw the best game of his brief career. The Angels dedicated their 2009 season to Adenhart, playing through their grief and using the memory of the young right-hander as inspiration, and came within two victories of the World Series, losing to the New York Yankees in a six-game American League Championship Series.