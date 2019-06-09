Jose Suarez will make another spot start for Angels against Mariners

Outfielder Justin Upton and Harvey were both active on rehab assignments Saturday. Upton played a second straight day at Class-A Inland Empire. Harvey made a start for Salt Lake. In his first inning, he threw seven of 13 pitches for strikes and worked a fastball that registered around 92 mph. Harvey was throwing his fastball 93-94 mph before his last start May 23, when he surrendered eight earned runs on seven hits and one walk in 2 2/3 innings. … Infielder and mop-up reliever Jared Walsh was optioned to Salt Lake on Saturday to make room for Peters, who entered the game as the Angels’ primary pitcher after reliever Noe Ramirez pitched the first inning Saturday. The roster move left the Angels short a man on the bench, making Tommy La Stella the backup for first baseman Pujols. Catcher Jonathan Lucroy is also capable of playing first base in a bind, as he’s done three times this season.