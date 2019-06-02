Jose Suarez's victorious debut bolstered by Angels’ heavy hitters

The 5-foot-10, 225-pound Suarez, who signed for $300,000 as a 16-year-old in 2014, mixed a fastball that touched 93 mph with a curve, slider and an impressive changeup that he threw between 81-83 mph and used on all of his strikeouts. The Mariners swung and missed at 10 of the 26 changeups Suarez threw.