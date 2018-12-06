Former Angels infielder Luis Valbuena was killed in a car crash

Former Angels infielder Luis Valbuena, who played in Anaheim as recently as August, was killed in a car crash in his native Venezuela late Thursday, his winter league team confirmed.

Valbuena and Cardenales de Lara teammates Jose Castillo and Carlos Rivero were traveling back to Barquisimeto after playing earlier in the evening. Their car, driven by Rivero’s chauffeur, collided with a rock and went off the road, according to a report from Beisbolplay.com. Castillo was also killed. Rivero survived the collision, which occurred in Yaracuy, reported Venezuelan journalist Efrain Zavarce.

Valbuena turned 33 on Nov. 30. Castillo, who played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros from 2004 to ’08, was 37.

Valbuena was one of the Seattle Mariners’ top prospects when he made his major league debut in 2008. He played for the Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs and Astros before joining the Angels on a two-year contract in 2017.

The Angels designated Valbuena for assignment in August after he batted .199 over 213 games.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Angel Luis Valbuena and former MLB infielder José Castillo,” the Angels said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this time of grief.”