Public funeral for Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela set for Wednesday morning

A public funeral Mass for Fernando Valenzuela — beloved Mexican-born pitcher, Dodgers legend and the inspiration for “Fernandomania” — will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles.

Valenzuela died of an undisclosed illness on Oct. 22 at age 63. His death left Dodgers fans in mourning across Los Angeles, and Valenzuela was remembered numerous times during this year’s World Series games and at the Dodgers’ subsequent victory celebrations.

His funeral procession will begin at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday and be followed by a public Mass with seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

As the event is expected to draw massive crowds, an overflow viewing area will be set up in the Cathedral Plaza and the service will be livestreamed on the cathedral’s website. There will be no public parking available at the cathedral. Officials are encouraging those hoping to attend the event to take public transportation or ride-hailing services.

Dodgers star Fernando Valenzuela, who changed MLB by sparking Fernandomania, dies at 63

Valenzuela, who hailed from the small town of Etchohuaquila in the state of Sonora, Mexico, played in 17 Major League Baseball seasons from 1980 to 1997, including 11 seasons with the Dodgers.

His rise from humble beginnings and his unique pitching style earned him a devoted following, a fervor that gave birth to the term “Fernandomania” during his remarkable 1981 season with the Boys in Blue. In 1981, he became the the first, and remains to this day the only, player to win the National League Cy Young and Rookie of the Year awards in the same season.

Valenzuela is widely credited with turning L.A.’s Latino community into Dodgers superfans.

Following his retirement, he served as a Spanish-language radio and then television commentator for the Dodgers before stepping away from his position in the last week of the 2024 regular season due to health challenges.

“He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes,” said Stan Kasten, Dodgers team president and chief executive, in a statement following Valenzuela’s death. “He galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomania season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster.”

Even in death, Valenzuela was a major presence at this year’s World Series games, where he was honored with a flowered cross next to his retired No. 34 at Dodger Stadium. Although retired numbers are typically reserved for players who make it to the Hall of Fame, a special exception was made for Valenzuela in 2023 to recognize his significant contributions to the franchise.

“Fernando will always remain a beloved figure in Dodger history and a special source of pride for the millions of Latino fans he inspired,” Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

The team’s World Series victory parade took place Friday on what would have been Valenzuela’s 64th birthday. On the same day, the Los Angeles City Council approved a resolution declaring Nov. 1 “Fernando Valenzuela Day.”

“To millions, Fernando Valenzuela was more than a baseball player. He was an icon that transcended the limits of hope and dreams,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “He was the voice of a game that we hold close in our hearts. His charisma was palpable, and his excellence was undeniable.”

On Sunday, a six-story mural depicting Valenzuela pitching was unveiled in Boyle Heights. The colossal piece of public art was created by Robert Vargas and faces a mural that Vargas painted of another legendary pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, on 1st Street.

“Fernando Valenzuela has meant so much to Boyle Heights and to this great city of Los Angeles: a man whose life represents courage, resilience, inspiration for all Latinos and for people of all backgrounds in the great city of L.A.,” said City Councilmember Kevin de León during an unveiling ceremony. “Fernando’s story has touched all of us. He didn’t just pitch, he elevated hearts, he shattered barriers, and united this city.”

City News Service contributed to this report.