Mike Trout doesn’t want to become the next Ernie Banks

Sometimes, Banks would have dreams about playing in the Series. Or were they nightmares? “It was always the seventh game and we were playing the Giants and I hit three homers and Willie Mays said, ‘Man, how’d you get those kind of pitches to hit?’ ’’ he said. And when, at a banquet or golf tournament, he ran into Jackson, who did hit three home runs in one World Series game, he would say, “Reggie, that was me.” Jackson, like the other hall of famers, just laughed at him.