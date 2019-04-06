Mike Trout hits grand slam as Angels beat Rangers

The Angels coaxed little else from Smyly before Trout’s blast. They stranded six runners through the first four innings. With the bases loaded in the first, Albert Pujols lost the grip on his bat as he lunged after a down-and-away slider and struck out. Then Jonathan Lucroy popped out to the infield. Kole Calhoun swung through a high fastball, couldn’t get wood on it and struck out for the first of three times.