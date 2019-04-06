Mike Trout hits grand slam as Angels beat Rangers

There was no score in the fourth inning Saturday at Angel Stadium, and the Angels had loaded the bases with one out.
Mike Trout, who had three home runs in the first two games here, was at the plate. Usually, he’d be pitched around if there was any threat of him driving in runs. But there wasn’t a base open. All Texas Rangers starter Drew Smyly could do was hope he could get some pitches by him.
Smyly tried. Trout fouled off a high fastball on the first pitch.
One pitch later, Smyly threw a fastball to the same spot. Trout didn’t miss this time. He clobbered the pitch for his first grand slam since 2015, keying the Angels’ 5-1 victory.
The ball towered, traveling 458 feet and reaching a height of 128 feet before carrying over the Angels’ bullpen and dropping into the left-field seats.
Trout reached base four times for the 91st time since 2012: He drew a walk from Smyly in the first, was hit by a pitch in the second and walked intentionally in the seventh.
The Angels coaxed little else from Smyly before Trout’s blast. They stranded six runners through the first four innings. With the bases loaded in the first, Albert Pujols lost the grip on his bat as he lunged after a down-and-away slider and struck out. Then Jonathan Lucroy popped out to the infield. Kole Calhoun swung through a high fastball, couldn’t get wood on it and struck out for the first of three times.
In the third, with runners on first and second, Lucroy flew out to left for the second out. Andrelton Simmons, who had returned to the lineup, reached on a fielder’s choice and stolen second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch. But he was abandoned by Calhoun, who struck out to end that threat.
Calhoun, who crashed into the right-field wall trying to rob Ronald Guzman of a leadoff hit in the third inning and seemed to hurt his knee, was replaced in the seventh inning.
The Angels (3-6) weren’t done scoring after Trout launched the third-longest home run of his career. Pujols hit the first pitch of the seventh into the Angels bullpen, dumping a 405-foot homer into the outstretched cap of reliever Noe Ramirez.
With his first homer of the season, Pujols matched Ichiro Suzuki for 23rd on the all-time hits list with 3,089.
Angels starter Tyler Skaggs reaped the rewards. He mowed down the Rangers’ lineup for 6-1/3 innings, frustrating batters with a curveball that drew five misses and received nine called strikes. He gave up only one run.
Skaggs had left his first start frustrated that he couldn’t get through five innings efficiently. He navigated trouble well, but allowed two runs in 4-2/3 innings and taken a loss.
He didn’t struggle Saturday. When he ran into a jam in the third, which started with Guzman’s leadoff double, he escaped unscathed, stranding runners on the corners to keep the game scoreless.
Skaggs scattered five hits, issued one walk and struck out five. He threw 70 of 101 pitches for strikes and became the first Angels starter to earn a victory this season.