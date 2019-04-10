Mike Trout leaves Angels game after suffering groin strain

Angels center fielder Mike Trout left Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers because of a right groin strain, the team announced. He is day to day.
Trout, a two-time most valuable player, appeared to hurt himself when he slid feet first into second base on a force-out that ended the second inning. He stood up and grabbed his right leg.
Trout remained in the game for the third inning but was replaced by Peter Bourjos in the outfield prior to the start of the fourth.
Trout had two hits in two at-bats against Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. He singled on a ground ball to right field in the first inning, snapping a hitless streak at five plate appearances.
He leads the Angels in batting average (.406), home runs (five) and RBIs (12).
Trout on Monday was named the American League player of the week after batting .438 with five runs scored, seven hits, five homers, nine RBI and eight walks across six games. He hit a homer in each of the first four games of the Angels’ homestand, including two in Friday’s win over Texas.
Trout’s 2.631 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against the Rangers was the third-highest OPS in a four-game series behind Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle. Trout was held without a hit in Monday night’s 5-2 defeat of the Brewers, but he left a mark on the game by robbing Christian Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, of a home run.