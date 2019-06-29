Angels' Noe Ramirez has pitched himself into bigger roles

Ramirez hasn’t reinvented himself. He’s still working with a low-90s fastball. But he makes up for his humdrum velocity with a wicked mid-80s changeup and equally nasty breaking ball. He’s focused all year on improving his loopy slider and seen it pay off. The action on the pitch has been sharp enough that it draws 29% whiffs, an five-point increase over last year. Right-handers have had an especially hard time catching up to it, swinging and missing at 32.5% of the sliders he’s thrown them.