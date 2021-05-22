Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Latest news, odds and analysis

Follow our live updates throughout the Angels’ series against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real-time before, during and after the game. The game is underway.
⚾ Pitching matchup: José Quintana (LHP, 0-3, 8.53) gets the start for the Angels (19-25) opposite James Kaprielian for Oakland (26-19).
Joe Maddon: Get off your screen, get to the ballpark
Angels manager Joe Maddon cannot wait to welcome full houses back to Angel Stadium, but not just for the home-field advantage.
The pandemic forced fans to experience baseball solely on a screen in 2020, and with limited capacities and social distancing for the first two months of this year.
“We need to get back to our more normal patterns, before we got to different kinds of patterns,” Maddon said. “We’ll never really feel or realize or understand the social component of all of this too, and how important it is to all of our growth.”
The Angels return to full capacity June 17. You can see people in person, not just on a screen.
“Whatever normalcy is going to be, I hope a big part of it is still that we’re a bunch of social animals,” Maddon said. “We get together, and we interact, and not rely on technology so much for that.”
Tickets for full-capacity Angel Stadium on sale next week
With Angel Stadium returning to full capacity next month, the Angels said they would put single-game tickets for the rest of the season on sale next week.
The Angels said they would return to 100% capacity June 17, their first home game after the state reopens June 15. In accordance with CDC guidelines, fans will be required to wear a mask unless they can provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
Tickets go on sale next Friday, although fans can register on the team website for a Thursday presale.
Games available include: June 22-23 vs. the San Francisco Giants; July 5-7 vs. the Boston Red Sox; Aug. 27-28 vs. the San Diego Padres; and Aug. 30-Sept. 1 vs. the New York Yankees.
For Angels and Dodgers, full ballparks to come in mid-June
The 2020 baseball season: two months of cardboard cutouts.
The 2021 season, so far: two months of actual fans, but not too many, standing in lines and sitting in groups six feet apart.
The 2021 season, starting June 15: back to normal.
California will officially remove capacity limits on that date, allowing the state’s five major league teams to play to full ballparks for the first time in two years.
Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Athletics on Friday
The Angels will play their ninth game in eight days Friday when they open a three-game series against an Oakland Athletics squad that has struggled against AL West opponents.
José Quintana will look to give the Angels some quality innings. He has not exceeded five innings in any of his seven starts and has a 8.53 ERA while issuing 6.8 walks per nine innings.
The Athletics, 6-1 this season as a road favorite, turn to James Kaprielian. In his first career start on May 12 against the Boston Red Sox, he allowed one run over five innings to get a win.
The Angels own the league’s worst ERA at 5.20. The Athletics have a 3.46 road ERA.
Oakland, which has gone 3-7 against AL West opponents, has given up at least four runs in each of their past five games and faces an Angels team that has played 15 of their 22 home games over the total, which is the highest rate for an American League team.
