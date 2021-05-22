Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Latest news, odds and analysis

Joe Maddon: Get off your screen, get to the ballpark

Angels manager Joe Maddon speaks with a player before a game against the Colorado Rockies in September. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Angels manager Joe Maddon cannot wait to welcome full houses back to Angel Stadium, but not just for the home-field advantage.

The pandemic forced fans to experience baseball solely on a screen in 2020, and with limited capacities and social distancing for the first two months of this year.

“We need to get back to our more normal patterns, before we got to different kinds of patterns,” Maddon said. “We’ll never really feel or realize or understand the social component of all of this too, and how important it is to all of our growth.”

The Angels return to full capacity June 17. You can see people in person, not just on a screen.

“Whatever normalcy is going to be, I hope a big part of it is still that we’re a bunch of social animals,” Maddon said. “We get together, and we interact, and not rely on technology so much for that.”

