Dodger Stadium to return to full capacity June 15

The 2020 baseball season: two months of cardboard cutouts.

The 2021 season, so far: two months of actual fans, but not too many, standing in lines and sitting in groups six feet apart.

The 2021 season, starting June 15: back to normal.

California will officially remove capacity limits on that date, allowing the state’s five major league teams to play to full ballparks for the first time in two years.

Advertisement

The Dodgers said they would return to full capacity at Dodger Stadium on June 15, with tickets on sale May 27.

The San Diego Padres promptly announced they would return to full capacity at Petco Park, starting with a “Full Opening Day” celebration. The Dodgers play in San Diego June 21-23.

The Angels did not immediately respond to requests for their plans.

Under the reopening plan announced Friday, the state would lift capacity restrictions and distancing requirements. At ballparks and other large outdoor venues, the state would recommend — but not require — that attendees provide proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19.

Mark Ghaly, the state health and human services director, said California would follow CDC guidance on face masks: not required for vaccinated people.

At the start of the season, the Dodgers and Angels were limited to 25% of capacity. As coronavirus metrics improved in Los Angeles and Orange counties, the Dodgers and Angels were approved to play to 33% of capacity, but distancing requirements prevented the teams from selling to the full 33%.

The first Southland ballgame without capacity limits: the Dodgers playing host to Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on June 15, in a stadium in which 50,000 fans have not gathered and expressed a collective opinion since 2019.