Live
Angels

Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Live updates, news, score and analysis

After splitting a series against the San Francisco Giants, the Angels head back home to open a four-game set with the Seattle Mariners.

Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning delivers during a game.
Griffin Canning will start for the Angels against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Follow our live updates throughout the Angels’ home series against the Seattle Mariners. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real-time before, during and after the game, which begins at 6:38 p.m. PDT.

Shohei Ohtani returns to the lineup for Angels vs. Mariners

By Jeff Miller

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts to a strike during the second inning.
Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani bats against the Texas Rangers on May 26.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Shohei Ohtani returned to the Angels’ lineup Thursday for the opener of a four-game series against Seattle.

The two-way standout hadn’t batted since Monday in San Francisco, when he walked as a pinch-hitter. Playing in a National League park, there was no designated hitter during that two-game series.

Ohtani is scheduled to start on the mound Friday against the Mariners in Anaheim. Manager Joe Maddon said he hadn’t decided yet if Ohtani also will bat Friday.

“You can see the difference in the lineup if he (hits) or not,” Maddon said. “That has not been determined yet, honestly. I just have to talk to him and look at everything and try and figure out our best step.”

Ohtani’s most recent pitching start came last Friday in Oakland. He did not hit in that game.

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, right, celebrates with teammates after the Angels defeated the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Angels’ June schedule presents opportunities for the team to shake off adversity to turn things around.

Also Thursday, Justin Upton returned to the middle of the Angels’ order after hitting leadoff in his previous eight games.

Maddon said the decision was made because of the matchup Thursday and added that he likes Upton at the top of the lineup.

“I’m not running away from it,” Maddon said. “It’s just based on our personnel right now…I was not just thinking about the beginning of the game but also thinking about the latter part of today’s game.”

Upton, who entered Thursday sixth among active players with 317 career home runs, batted .290 with an .859 OPS and scored six runs as the Angels’ leadoff hitter. They were 5-3 in those games.

“He’s been wonderful,” Maddon said. “He’s been very vocal in meetings, setting a great example for everybody else. He’ll do whatever. He really well. That’s not hyperbole. He’ll do whatever.”

Upton batted cleanup in the opener against the Mariners, with Phil Gosselin elevated to the leadoff spot.

Also before the game, the Angels reinstated reliever Chris Rodriguez (shoulder) from the injured list and optioned catcher Anthony Bemboom to Triple-A Salt Lake.