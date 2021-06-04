Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Live updates, news, score and analysis

Shohei Ohtani returns to the lineup for Angels vs. Mariners

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani bats against the Texas Rangers on May 26. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Shohei Ohtani returned to the Angels’ lineup Thursday for the opener of a four-game series against Seattle.

The two-way standout hadn’t batted since Monday in San Francisco, when he walked as a pinch-hitter. Playing in a National League park, there was no designated hitter during that two-game series.

Ohtani is scheduled to start on the mound Friday against the Mariners in Anaheim. Manager Joe Maddon said he hadn’t decided yet if Ohtani also will bat Friday.

“You can see the difference in the lineup if he (hits) or not,” Maddon said. “That has not been determined yet, honestly. I just have to talk to him and look at everything and try and figure out our best step.”

Ohtani’s most recent pitching start came last Friday in Oakland. He did not hit in that game.

Also Thursday, Justin Upton returned to the middle of the Angels’ order after hitting leadoff in his previous eight games.

Maddon said the decision was made because of the matchup Thursday and added that he likes Upton at the top of the lineup.

“I’m not running away from it,” Maddon said. “It’s just based on our personnel right now…I was not just thinking about the beginning of the game but also thinking about the latter part of today’s game.”

Upton, who entered Thursday sixth among active players with 317 career home runs, batted .290 with an .859 OPS and scored six runs as the Angels’ leadoff hitter. They were 5-3 in those games.

“He’s been wonderful,” Maddon said. “He’s been very vocal in meetings, setting a great example for everybody else. He’ll do whatever. He really well. That’s not hyperbole. He’ll do whatever.”

Upton batted cleanup in the opener against the Mariners, with Phil Gosselin elevated to the leadoff spot.

Also before the game, the Angels reinstated reliever Chris Rodriguez (shoulder) from the injured list and optioned catcher Anthony Bemboom to Triple-A Salt Lake.