Angels vs. Detroit Tigers: Shohei Ohtani to start as Angel Stadium returns to full capacity

Follow along for live updates throughout the Angels’ four-game home series against the Detroit Tigers. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real time before, during and after the game, which starts at 6:38 p.m. PDT.
Will Shohei Ohtani play both ways Thursday? It could depend on Anthony Rendon’s health
Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound to welcome back a full capacity crowd on Thursday.
But whether or not the Angels’ two-way star will also be in the batting lineup could depend on the health of Anthony Rendon.
Rendon has been out since injuring his triceps making a diving play on Monday in Oakland. The third baseman missed the Angels’ past two games, but was not placed on the injured list.
Angels manager Joe Maddon said on Wednesday that Rendon could be back in time for Thursday’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers, but also acknowledged Rendon might not return until later in the series.
If Rendon is not available on Thursday night, it would leave the Angels with a shortened bench — a situation that has prevented Maddon from playing Ohtani both ways during past pitching starts, given that the Angels have to sacrifice the designated hitter role on days Ohtani does both roles.
“That was part of my morning consternation, just looking at tomorrow and what that would be like,” Maddon said Wednesday. “With a limited bench, it becomes problematic.”
Ohtani has played both ways in six of his nine pitching starts this year, getting at least three plate appearances each time. In three of those games, he moved to the outfield after completing his pitching outing in order to get an extra at-bat.
Ohtani said Wednesday he would “definitely be ready” to play both ways Thursday, but also noted the uncertainty created by Rendon’s injury situation.
Entering the homestand, Ohtani has a 2.85 ERA with 68 strikeouts as a pitcher, and a .271 batting average, .986 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 19 home runs as a batter.
Angel Stadium returns to full capacity
For the first time since the end of the 2019 season, Angel Stadium will be opened up to full capacity when the Angels open a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.
After playing all of last season in empty ballparks during the coronavirus pandemic, the Angels had been forced to cap capacity at Angel Stadium to roughly 33% so far this season under state pandemic limitations. In their first 34 home games, their average attendance was 11,762.
But those restrictions were lifted on June 15, allowing the Angels and other California sports teams to sell tickets for all seats once again. Between 2002 and 2019, the Angels never ranked lower than seventh in average attendance among MLB teams.
“It’s awesome, it’s wonderful,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said this week of his team playing in front of full-capacity crowds again. “I hope it’s raucous, crowded, shoulder to shoulder, elbow to elbow, it will be wonderful to get back to that.”