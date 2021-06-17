Angels vs. Detroit Tigers: Shohei Ohtani to start as Angel Stadium returns to full capacity

Will Shohei Ohtani play both ways Thursday? It could depend on Anthony Rendon’s health

Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound to welcome back a full capacity crowd on Thursday.

But whether or not the Angels’ two-way star will also be in the batting lineup could depend on the health of Anthony Rendon.

Rendon has been out since injuring his triceps making a diving play on Monday in Oakland. The third baseman missed the Angels’ past two games, but was not placed on the injured list.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said on Wednesday that Rendon could be back in time for Thursday’s series opener against the Detroit Tigers, but also acknowledged Rendon might not return until later in the series.

If Rendon is not available on Thursday night, it would leave the Angels with a shortened bench — a situation that has prevented Maddon from playing Ohtani both ways during past pitching starts, given that the Angels have to sacrifice the designated hitter role on days Ohtani does both roles.

“That was part of my morning consternation, just looking at tomorrow and what that would be like,” Maddon said Wednesday. “With a limited bench, it becomes problematic.”

Ohtani has played both ways in six of his nine pitching starts this year, getting at least three plate appearances each time. In three of those games, he moved to the outfield after completing his pitching outing in order to get an extra at-bat.

Ohtani said Wednesday he would “definitely be ready” to play both ways Thursday, but also noted the uncertainty created by Rendon’s injury situation.

Entering the homestand, Ohtani has a 2.85 ERA with 68 strikeouts as a pitcher, and a .271 batting average, .986 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 19 home runs as a batter.