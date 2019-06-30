Angels keeping Luis Rengifo’s hot bat around for now

While Maximiliano has grown, Rengifo has made a splash at the major league level. He has impressed the Angels’ coaching staff with stellar defense on both sides of second base. He has started to come around with the bat, too, enough that when the Angels reinstated Gold Glove winner Andrelton Simmons from the injured list they decided to keep Rengifo on the major league roster instead of optioning him to triple-A Salt Lake.