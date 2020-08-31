Angels acquire pitching prospect Packy Naughton from Reds for outfielder Brian Goodwin

The Angels traded outfielder Brian Goodwin to the Cincinnati Reds ahead of Monday’s trade deadline. In exchange they received left-handed starting pitcher Packy Naughton and future considerations.

Goodwin was in the Angels’ lineup when the team released it an hour before their series finale against the Seattle Mariners.

Naughton, 24, had a 3.32 ERA and went 11-12 for the Reds’ high-A and double-A affiliates in 2019. He was the club’s minor league pitcher of the year.

The Boston native was a ninth-round pick out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He has a career minor league ERA of 3.59 and 331 strikeouts. Naughton was one of Cincinnati’s top pitching prospects.

Goodwin, a former first-round pick who never got much playing time with the Washington Nationals, enjoyed a career rejuvenation in Anaheim. He hit .262 with a .796 OPS and 47 RBIs over 136 games in 2019. He got off to a slow start in 2020, but had a .793 OPS through 30 games. He batted .242 with seven doubles, a triple and four home runs.

Like Tommy La Stella, Goodwin came to the Angels in one of Billy Eppler’s best under-the-radar moves. Goodwin had been designated for assignment by the Kansas City Royals after spending spring training experimenting at the plate.

Goodwin, 29, is under team control through 2022. He is owed a prorated portion of his $2.2 million salary.

Goodwin was arbitration-eligible for the first time this year and won his case against the Angels, who hired third-party lawyers for the process. Goodwin earned a raise of $1.6 million over his 2019 salary. The Angels had offered Goodwin $1.85 million for the season.

Goodwin spent most of his time in Anaheim as a platoon player, but the left-handed hitter had nearly equal splits against both left-handers and right-handers.