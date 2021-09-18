Angels live updates: Shohei Ohtani’s status as pitcher remains unclear because of arm soreness

Shohei Ohtani’s status as pitcher remains unclear as he battles arm soreness

Shohei Ohtani will not pitch on Friday after experiencing arm soreness this week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Shohei Ohtani’s status as a pitcher remained unclear Friday, as the two-way star battles arm soreness that prevented him from taking the mound as originally scheduled in the Angels series-opener against the Oakland A’s.

Ohtani went through normal pregame activities Friday. He did throwing drills against an outfield wall, played catch and threw pitches in the bullpen.

Maddon reiterated that Ohtani’s status moving forward — and whether or not he will be able to return to the mound before the end of the season — will depend on how he feels in the coming days.

“I don’t know exactly if it’s going to be possible to throw him again or not [before the season ends],” Maddon said. “That’s going to be up to him over the next couple days … Right now it’s just status quo.”

Ohtani will be able to continue to hit in the meantime. He will bat third as the Angels’ designated hitter on Friday.