Angels live updates: Shohei Ohtani’s status as pitcher remains unclear because of arm soreness

Shohei Ohtani’s status as pitcher remains unclear as he battles arm soreness
Shohei Ohtani’s status as a pitcher remained unclear Friday, as the two-way star battles arm soreness that prevented him from taking the mound as originally scheduled in the Angels series-opener against the Oakland A’s.
Ohtani went through normal pregame activities Friday. He did throwing drills against an outfield wall, played catch and threw pitches in the bullpen.
Maddon reiterated that Ohtani’s status moving forward — and whether or not he will be able to return to the mound before the end of the season — will depend on how he feels in the coming days.
“I don’t know exactly if it’s going to be possible to throw him again or not [before the season ends],” Maddon said. “That’s going to be up to him over the next couple days … Right now it’s just status quo.”
Ohtani will be able to continue to hit in the meantime. He will bat third as the Angels’ designated hitter on Friday.
Jhonathan Diaz to make MLB debut for Angels; Dylan Bundy likely done for year
There will be another new face on the mound for the Angels on Friday.
With Shohei Ohtani unavailable to pitch because of arm soreness, the Angels called up 25-year-old left-hander Jhonathan Diaz to start the series-opener against the Oakland A’s.
In the minor leagues this year, Diaz has a 4.01 ERA in 16 outings (12 starts) between double A and triple A.
He will become the 17th different pitch to start a game for the Angels this year.
Manager Joe Maddon said Diaz is stretched out to 100 pitches and won’t be under any workload restrictions.
Here’s the rest of the Angels lineup for Friday — including Brandon Marsh serving as leadoff hitter for a straight game, something Maddon said he could continue to experiment with for the rest of the year.
Dylan Bundy not expected to return
With less than three weeks to play, Maddon said he would be “surprised” if pitcher Dylan Bundy is able to return to the mound this season.
Bundy has been out since late August with a right shoulder strain.
Maddon said Bundy was supposed to throw three innings in a simulated game this week during the team’s series in Chicago, but only managed to get through two innings.
“He felt good after that, but the overall strength level wasn’t there,” Maddon said. “At this point, I’d be surprised if he’s able to come back. We haven’t shut it down. But I’d be surprised.”
Short hops
— Maddon said outfielder Justin Upton is continuing to rehab a right lumbar strain and that it’s unclear if he will be able to return before the end of the season.
— As expected, the Angels placed pitcher Jose Marte back on the active roster Friday, almost a month after he went on the injured list amid the Angels issues with COVID-19 in late August.
Pitcher Elvis Peguero was returned to triple A Salt Lake — and removed from the 40-man roster — in a corresponding move.