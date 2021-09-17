Advertisement
Share
California

Earthquake: 4.3 quake strikes in Carson

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported Friday evening in Carson, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Matt Hamilton
Rong-Gong Lin II
Share

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported Friday evening just before 8 p.m. Pacific time in Carson, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake produced shaking considered moderate on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale across wide swaths of Carson, Torrance, Wilmington, Gardena and Compton. Moderate shaking generally produces enough shaking to break dishes and windows and overturn unstable objects.

Light or weak shaking was felt through the Los Angeles Basin, Orange County and the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

The temblor occurred less than a mile from West Carson, one mile from Los Angeles, two miles from Torrance and two miles from Long Beach, where a low rumble was felt through the city.

Advertisement

Along Long Beach’s downtown Promenade, the jolt left overhead strands of lights swaying as crowds checked their phones for information.

“You all felt the earthquake, right?” one man asked as he exited his apartment complex. “I wasn’t sure if it was just the brownies kicking in.”

A photo of Lucy Jones

California

Feeling motivated to prepare? This is the most important thing you can do

People are much more important than kits. People will help each other when the power is out or they are thirsty. And people will help a community rebuild and keep Southern California a place we all want to live after a major quake.

The shaking lasted roughly 15 seconds, enough time to remove any doubt as to the cause of the vibration.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby, and in the Los Angeles area, an average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

Times staff writer Luke Money contributed to this report.

CaliforniaEarthquakes
Matt Hamilton

Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. A graduate of Boston College and the University of Southern California, he joined The Times in 2013.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement