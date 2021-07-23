Angels live updates: GM Perry Minasian talks trade deadline; Upton returns; Ohtani’s next start

GM Perry Minasian on trade deadline; Justin Upton returns; Shohei Ohtani’s next start

MINNEAPOLIS — Earlier this month, Angels general manager Perry Minasian spoke optimistically about his team’s playoff chances, even leaving open the possibility that the club could go after “rental” players on expiring contracts before the July 30 trade deadline.

Eight games later, his team hasn’t helped its cause, dropping three straight series against American League West opponents to enter Thursday 10 ½ games back in the division standings and 7 ½ out of the second wild card spot.

So, has this recent slide changed Minasian’s thinking approaching the deadline?

“Not necessarily,” he said Thursday, speaking to reporters before the Angels opened a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins. “It’s just based upon opportunities. The farther you drop back, obviously the harder it is to add short-term pieces. As we sit here today, we’re still in the mix.”

As he’s said all year, Minasian reiterated that he doesn’t consider the Angels as either a “buyer” or “seller,” instead preferring to approach the deadline looking for opportunities to improve the club in both the short and long term.

Minasian also said he’s hopeful the Angels can make a late-season push once they get Mike Trout (right calf strain) and Anthony Rendon (left hamstring strain) back from the injured list. Both players traveled with the Angels to Minnesota and are expected back within the next couple weeks, though exact return dates have yet to be determined.

Trout, who still needs to go on a rehab assignment, did more pregame work Thursday. He ran the bases, did drills in the outfield and took batting practice with the rest of the team.

Minasian said the club is still deciding if Rendon will need a rehab assignment too.

Upton returns

After missing the team’s past 21 games with a right low back strain, Justin Upton was reinstated from the injured list Thursday and returned to the Angels lineup in their series-opener against the Twins.

Upton batted third, with the streaking David Fletcher continuing to hold down the team’s leadoff spot.

Before he got hurt, Upton was doing well as the club’s leadoff hitter. In 25 games between May 23 and June 22, he was batting .326 with six home runs and 15 RBIs. On the season, he has a .247 average.

Ohtani’s next start

Shohei Ohtani won’t make his next start until the Angels return home next week, likely on Monday against the Colorado Rockies.

After Ohtani last pitched this past Monday against the Oakland A’s, Angels manager Joe Maddon said the team wanted to give him an extra day of rest. The team has yet to announce a starter for Sunday’s game.