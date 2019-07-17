Angels pitcher Noé Ramirez suspended for hitting Astros’ Jake Marisnick

Angels reliever Noe Ramirez was suspended three games for hitting Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick with a pitch in the sixth inning of the Angels’ 7-2 victory over the Astros on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

Angels manager Brad Ausmus was suspended one game for his role in the matter, and was required to serve his suspension Wednesday. Ramirez had the option of appealing his suspension, and did.

“I didn’t necessarily like it, but it is what it is,” Ramirez said. “I’m glad we can appeal it. It’s just about moving on.”

Ramirez plunked Marisnick between the shoulders with a 90 mph fastball. Marisnick collided with Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy 10 days ago, leaving him with a concussion and broken nose,

Ausmus said it was tough to say there was intent on Ramirez’s part when his first pitch to Marisnick was a called strike.

“I know it looks awful, but I think the first pitch was a strike,” he said. “So if he swings at it and hits it, we’re not even talking about it.”

Marisnick took his base calmly. Tempers spilled over when Lance McCullers Jr. began talking from his seat in the Astros dugout. Angels first baseman Albert Pujols appeared peeved and approached the dugout railing, index finger wagging, and yelled back. Marisnick waved his teammates off to no avail. Both bullpens emptied, then the nearby benches, although order was quickly restored.