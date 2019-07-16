Benches clear in Angels-Astros game after Jake Marisnick is hit by a pitch

Jake Marisnick of the Houston Astros was hit by a pitch in the top of the sixth inning at Angel Stadium Tuesday night, leading to a partial bench-clearing altercation and umpire warnings for both clubs.

The incident occured nine days after Marisnick flattened Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy on a home-plate collision, leading to a two-game suspension and undisclosed fine from the MLB. Lucroy was knocked unconscious, suffered a broken nose and could miss up to three weeks.

Marisnick, a Riverside native who is appealing his suspension, was plunked in the shoulder by a 90 mph fastball from Angels reliever Noe Ramirez while leading off the inning.

After Ramirez tossed a pick-off throw, Angels first baseman Albert Pujols stepped off the bag and toward the Astros first-base dugout. He appeared to be yelling at Astros players, including pitchers Justin Verlander and Lance McCullers.

First-base umpire Mark Wegner quickly stepped in front of Pujols and directed him back to the bag, but by then the Angels dugout and both teams’ bullpens had run onto the field.

Most of the Astros dugout stayed put behind the railing, partially at the behest of Marisnick, who was waving them back. After a few moments, in which there was no apparent physical altercation, the field was cleared and play resumed.

The Angels hit Jake Marisnick (@JSMarisnick) who does everything he can to not let the situation escalate and it didn't. pic.twitter.com/0CtbUScsBB — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 17, 2019

On July 7 in Houston, Marisnick barreled through Lucroy with a shoulder-first dive at the plate while trying to score from third. Lucroy, who was not in the direct path to the plate, had to be carted from the field, and was scheduled to undergo noninvasive surgery to repair his nose Tuesday.



“Once [my nose] starts to get in place, if there’s no bleeding or anything I should be able to start some activities,” Lucroy said Sunday.

In the aftermath of the controversial collision, Marisnick maintained his intent was not to injure Lucroy.

“I’m running at one speed. I’m tagging from third base, I’m running in a straight line to home plate, I’m not coming all the way around,” Marisnick said Tuesday afternoon.

“It makes the play a little tricky and just the timing of the throw, the way I perceived the throw coming in, I didn’t watch the throw. I was watching his reaction to the throw. At the end of the day, I had less than a second.”

However, he suspended for violating rule 6.01(i), “which is designed to protect catchers from precisely this type of collision,” Joe Torre, MLB’s Chief Baseball Officer, said as part of an official statement released by the Commissioner’s Office.

“I feel terrible about what went on,” Marisnick said. “I guess we’ll see the reaction when I get out there.”

With his appeal still yet to be settled, Marisnick entered this week’s series eligible to play. After sitting out Monday’s series opener in Anaheim, he was booed loudly during his first two at-bats of the night.

When he got hit in the sixth, large portions of the crowd stood and cheered. Marisnick stayed in the game, stole second and advanced to third on a fly ball before being stranded there.