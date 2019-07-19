Mariners’ Mike Leake flirts with a perfect game in rout over the Angels

A week ago, the Angels pumped their fists and pointed to the sky after no-hitting the Seattle Mariners on an evening where they honored the memory of late teammate Tyler Skaggs.

The victory started a five-game win streak in which the Angels scored 44 runs and improved to four games over .500. They were then beaten thoroughly by the Houston Astros in two consecutive games.

They arrived in Seattle, hopeful they could repeat last weekend’s magic. But on Friday night, in a half-empty T-Mobile Park, the Angels did not reach base through eight innings against the same pitcher who lasted less than an inning in Anaheim on July 12.

Mike Leake, a veteran of 10 years who entered the evening with a 4.33 career ERA against the Angels, pitched a shutout as the Mariners won 10-0.

Angels rookie Luis Rengifo dribbled a lead single to right field to break up Leake’s perfect-game bid in the ninth inning. The fraction of the announced crowd of 19,976 stood for an ovation.

Leake allowed a walk to Kevan Smith. Both runners moved into scoring position on a subsequent ground-out, but they were stranded there by Brian Goodwin and Mike Trout.

Mariners starter Félix Hernandez was the last MLB pitcher to throw a perfect game. He did it here, in a park previously known as Safeco Field, against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012.

The Angels have the third-longest active streak without being no-hit (since Sept. 11, 1999). Only the Oakland Athletics and Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals have longer active streaks.



Mariners first baseman Daniel Vogelbach hit two three-run home runs off Angels pitcher Jaime Barria, who was recalled before the game and greeted warmly in the visiting clubhouse by teammates who had not seen him since July 4. Vogelbach’ s six RBIs were the most collected in a single game by a Mariner since Alex Rodriguez did it in 2000.

The Mariners have hit 37 home runs against the Angels. Only the New York Yankees have hit as many as 36 against a single opponent (the Baltimore Orioles).

Five consecutive Mariners reached to start the fourth inning. Tom Murphy, the sixth batter, drilled a ball into the right-field wall and tried to stretch it into a double. Kole Calhoun threw him out. Two runs scored anyway. So did five more over the next two innings.

Barria’s unsightly outing ended with two outs in the sixth, after he had allowed nine hits and 10 earned runs. It was the worst outing of his career; he’d previously allowed seven runs in an outing in Kansas City in April.

Starter Taylor Cole faced the minimum number of batters through two innings, positioning Barria to begin his trudge through the Mariners lineup with the No. 7-9 hitters. Barria made it through the third inning unscathed after allowing a two-out single. It was the only frame in which he held the Mariners scoreless.

“We’re comfortable with the rotation right now,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday, before Matt Harvey allowed six runs in six innings and was y designated for assignment.

That may not be the case anymore.