Angels designate struggling pitcher Matt Harvey for assignment

A six-run outing Thursday night turned out to be Matt Harvey’s downfall. The Angels designated the struggling right-handed pitcher for assignment Friday.

When the Angels signed 30-year-old Harvey during the offseason to a $11-million, one-year contract, they were encouraged by the uptick in velocity his fastball experienced in the second half of 2018. It averaged around 94 mph. Other peripheral statistics, such as an improved strikeout rate, also enticed them to commit to a deal.

Harvey didn’t deliver on those expectations during his four months with the Angels. He had a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts. A back strain kept him out of the rotation for more than a month. He also threw a fastball that hovered around 93 mph, a far cry from the 97 mph fastball that made him successful during his early years with the New York Mets. He admitted after his start Thursday that he pitched thinking back to those days, when he could blow hard fastballs past hitters.

The strategy failed Harvey, who seemed he might have been on the come-up when last week he pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up only one run in his first start since May 23.

The Angels pulled the plug on another winter free-agent acquisition last month when they designated for assignment reliever Cody Allen, who signed for $8 million in January.

Additionally, the Angels announced that reliever Keynan Middleton, who was expected to rejoin the Angels bullpen in a few weeks, had a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and was pulled off his rehab assignment. He was diagnosed with mild ulnar neuritis in his surgically repaired right elbow. An MRI confirmed that his reconstructed UCL is intact.

Both moves figure to spur the Angels as the trade deadline approaches.

