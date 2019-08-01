Angels promote top prospect Jo Adell to triple-A Salt Lake

Jo Adell, the Angels’ top minor league prospect, will be promoted to triple-A Salt Lake this weekend. The outfielder is batting .304 with a .937 OPS at two lower levels this season.

Adell, 20, was the 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Louisville. He has risen steadily through the farm system, although he missed the first 10 weeks of this season recovering from a sprained right ankle and strained left hamstring.

Adell played well in the Futures Game on July 7, hitting a single, drawing two walks and making a diving catch in right field. It was his second trip to this exhibition, which for the first time pitted the best American League prospects against the best National League prospects.

After that game, Adell spoke about his maturation as a hitter.

“It’s kind of taking pitches, working the count, always ready to hit the hard stuff obviously but not being afraid to draw a walk early in the game,” he said.