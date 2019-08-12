Angels release 2020 schedule, will open on the road for the fourth straight season

The Angels will open their 60th major league season with a seven-game trip to Houston and Texas, marking the fourth straight year they’ll have opened on the road, and 16 of their 20 interleague games in 2020 will be against teams from the National League East.
The 2020 season opener will be on March 26 in Minute Maid Park, a game that could take on added intrigue and significance if the Angels can sign hard-throwing Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole as a free agent this winter.
After four games in Houston, the Angels and the Rangers will play the first regular-season games at the new Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on March 31-April 2. The Angels played the first regular-season games at two previous road ballparks — Seattle’s Kingdome in 1977 and Arlington Stadium in 1972.
The home opener in Angel Stadium will be on March 3 against Houston. The annual Freeway Series games against the Dodgers will be on Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, in Anaheim, giving both teams the Sunday before the All-Star break off, and Aug. 25-26 in Dodger Stadium.
The Angels will host the Washington Nationals (May 11-13), Miami Marlins (June 9-10) and New York Mets (Aug. 18-20), and they play road interleague series in Miami (April 14-15), Atlanta (July 3-5) and Philadelphia (July 17-19).
The last time the Angels played in Citizens Bank Park in 2014, thousands of fans from Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s hometown of Millville, N.J., which is about 45 miles south of Philadelphia, attended the games.
The longest road trip of the 2020 season will be a 10-day, eight-game trip to Detroit, Miami and Houston from April 10-19. During a 29-day stretch from Aug. 13-Sept. 10, the Angels will play just three games outside of Southern California.
The Angels’ 2020 schedule
March 26 at Houston
March 27 at Houston
March 28 at Houston
March 29 at Houston
March 31 at Texas
April 1 at Texas
April 2 at Texas
April 3 Houston
April 4 Houston
April 5 Houston
April 6 Oakland
April 7 Oakland
April 8 Oakland
April 10 at Detroit
April 11 at Detroit
April 12 at Detroit
April 14 at Miami
April 15 at Miami
April 17 at Houston
April 18 at Houston
April 19 at Houston
April 20 Baltimore
April 21 Baltimore
April 22 Baltimore
April 23 Chicago White Sox
April 24 Chicago White Sox
April 25 Chicago White Sox
April 26 Chicago White Sox
April 28 at Seattle
April 29 at Seattle
May 1 Minnesota
May 2 Minnesota
May 3 Minnesota
May 5 at Boston
May 6 at Boston
May 7 at Boston
May 8 at Baltimore
May 9 at Baltimore
May 10 at Baltimore
May 11 Washington
May 12 Washington
May 13 Washington
May 15 Oakland
May 16 Oakland
May 17 Oakland
May 18 at Kansas City
May 19 at Kansas City
May 20 at Kansas City
May 21 at Kansas City
May 22 at Oakland
May 23 at Oakland
May 24 at Oakland
May 25 Cleveland
May 26 Cleveland
May 27 Cleveland
May 29 N.Y. Yankees
May 30 N.Y. Yankees
May 31 N.Y. Yankees
June 1 at Texas
June 2 at Texas
June 3 at Texas
June 4 at Minnesota
June 5 at Minnesota
June 6 at Minnesota
June 7 at Minnesota
June 9 Miami
June 10 Miami
June 12 Seattle
June 13 Seattle
June 14 Seattle
June 15 at Oakland
June 16 at Oakland
June 17 at Oakland
June 18 Texas
June 19 Texas
June 20 Texas
June 21 Texas
June 22 Boston
June 23 Boston
June 24 Boston
June 26 at Toronto
June 27 at Toronto
June 28 at Toronto
June 29 at Tampa Bay
June 30 at Tampa Bay
July 1 at Tampa Bay
July 2 at Tampa Bay
July 3 at Atlanta
July 4 at Atlanta
July 5 at Atlanta
July 6 Detroit
July 7 Detroit
July 8 Detroit
July 9 Detroit
July 10 L.A. Dodgers
July 11 L.A. Dodgers
July 17 at Philadelphia
July 18 at Philadelphia
July 19 at Philadelphia
July 20 at N.Y. Yankees
July 21 at N.Y. Yankees
July 22 at N.Y. Yankees
July 23 at N.Y. Yankees
July 24 at Texas
July 24 at Texas
July 25 at Texas
July 26 at Texas
July 27 Toronto
July 28 Toronto
July 29 Toronto
July 30 Seattle
July 31 Seattle
Aug. 1 Seattle
Aug. 2 Seattle
Aug. 3 Texas
Aug. 4 Texas
Aug. 6 at Seattle
Aug. 7 at Seattle
Aug. 8 at Seattle
Aug. 9 at Seattle
Aug. 10 at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 11 at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 12 at Chicago White Sox
Aug. 13 Houston
Aug. 14 Houston
Aug. 15 Houston
Aug. 16 Houston
Aug. 18 N.Y. Mets
Aug. 19 N.Y. Mets
Aug. 20 N.Y. Mets
Aug. 21 Tampa Bay
Aug. 22 Tampa Bay
Aug. 23 Tampa Bay
Aug. 25 at L.A. Dodgers
Aug. 26 at L.A. Dodgers
Aug. 28 at Seattle
Aug. 29 at Seattle
Aug. 30 at Seattle
Aug. 31 Texas
Sept. 1 Texas
Sept. 2 Texas
Sept. 3 Texas
Sept. 4 Kansas City
Sept. 5 Kansas City
Sept. 6 Kansas City
Sept. 7 Houston
Sept. 8 Houston
Sept. 9 Houston
Sept. 11 at Cleveland
Sept. 12 at Cleveland
Sept. 13 at Cleveland
Sept. 14 at Houston
Sept. 15 at Houston
Sept. 17 at Oakland
Sept. 18 at Oakland
Sept. 19 at Oakland
Sept. 20 at Oakland
Sept. 22 Seattle
Sept. 23 Seattle
Sept. 24 Seattle
Sept. 25 Oakland
Sept. 26 Oakland
Sept. 27 Oakland