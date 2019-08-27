Angels closer Keynan Middleton activated after 15-month Tommy John recovery

A grueling 15-month rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery that included setbacks in May and July has finally come to an end for Keynan Middleton. The Angels reliever was activated for Tuesday night’s game against the Texas Rangers in Angel Stadium.

“I’m really excited—it’s been a long time,” Middleton, 25, said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on in my head right now. I’m just ready to pitch and to be back with these guys.”

Middleton, who had a 2.04 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season, tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow while pitching against the Minnesota Twins on May 13, 2018. He underwent surgery and was sidelined for about 10 months before he resumed throwing this spring.

He hit a glitchwhen a sore elbow sidelined him for a week in May. His first minor league rehabilitation stint was interrupted in mid-July by a mild case of ulnar neuritis in his elbow.

“I was actually really close [to returning in July],” Middleton said. “I just went out there one day and I couldn’t feel my hand. I was like, ‘What the heck is going on?’ I got an MRI test, and everything was cool, so I was happy about that. It was just a bump in the road and I got through it.”

Middleton, whose fastball averaged 96.7 mph in his first two big league seasons, resumed his rehab stint Aug. 10. After one more appearance for Class-A Inland Empire, he pitched five times for triple-A Salt Lake, allowing one earned run and two hits, striking out five and walking three in 4 1/3 innings. His fastball was clocked at 94-96 mph.

“The whole time, it’s just a guessing game,” Middleton said of the rehab process. “You’re not supposed to let it eat until you get into games. So to finally get out there and let it eat as I started getting more comfortable my velo started getting higher. I’m getting more comfortable every time out.”

Middleton, a third-round draft pick in 2013 out of Lane Community College in Eugene, Ore., was converted to the bullpen in 2016 after struggling as a starter in the minors. He made his Angels debut in 2017, going 6-1 with three saves and a 3.84 ERA in 64 appearances. He began last season as the closer.