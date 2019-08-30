Column: Angels employee’s alleged involvement in Tyler Skaggs’ death is one of many questions

The night continues to defy explanation. In their first home game after Tyler Skaggs’ death, the Angels pitched a combined no-hitter.

Out of the collective grief emerged a miracle, which started with Skaggs’ mother, Debbie, delivering a perfect ceremonial first pitch and ended with the Angels spontaneously covering the mound with the No. 45 jerseys they wore in honor of the deceased pitcher.

What transpired was beyond human comprehension and there was comfort in that.

Friday introduced a measure of reality into Skaggs’ story.

Advertisement

Tyler Wayne Skaggs died July 1 by choking on his vomit after ingesting a dangerous mix of drugs and alcohol, according to a report released Friday by the Tarrant County medical examiner in Texas.

Fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol were found in his system.

The revelations were more than heartbreaking, the answers raising questions that will have to be examined by the Angels, Major League Baseball and even society at large.

Skaggs’ family is already asking some of them.

Advertisement

1 / 17 Fans create a makeshift memorial for Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 17 Fans place flowers at a growing memorial for Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 17 Angels fan Eric Lopez brings flowers to a growing memorial for Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 17 An Angels fan pays his respects by lighting candles at a growing memorial at Angel Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 17 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs towels off before the game against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium on May 11, 2018. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 17 Tim McCann, of Anaheim, views a memorial to Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the Big A at Angel Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 17 Angels fans leave items at a growing memorial for Tyler Skaggs at Angel Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 17 Karl Arriola, left, and his son, Jonathan, of Santa Ana, spend a quiet moment at a growing memorial for Tyler Skaggs at Angel Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 17 Angels fans Reza Agahi, 18, left, William St. Marseille, 18, center, and Grant Gaynor, 18, all of Anaheim, spend a quiet moment looking at a sign and growing memorial for Tyler Skaggs at Angel Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 17 Angels fan Nancy Dodson of Garden Grove spends a quiet moment by herself at a growing memorial for Tyler Skaggs at Angel Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 17 Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs is congratulated in the dugout after finishing pitching against the Rangers at Angel Stadium on June 3, 2018. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 17 Santa Monica High School’s Tyler Skaggs pitches against Diamond Ranch High School at Santa Monica High School on May 16, 2008. (Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 17 Tyler Skaggs of the Angels delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on June 23, 2019, in St. Louis. (Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images) 14 / 17 Tyler Skaggs of the Angels can be seen in the dugout during the third inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium on June 29, 2019. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images) 15 / 17 Tyler Skaggs of the Angels pitches in Angel Stadium in Anaheim. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images) 16 / 17 Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs watches from the bench in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit on May 8, 2019. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press) 17 / 17 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim on June 29, 2019. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

A statement released by the family read in part: “We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them.”

The implication is obvious. The family thinks the drugs might have been supplied by an Angels employee.

The Angels have to be concerned about more than whether they can be held liable for Skaggs’ death.

The organization has to look within, to determine if this was an isolated incident or if the problem is widespread.

Whichever the case, it’s important for the Angels and Major League Baseball to learn how one of their players became a victim of the opioid epidemic.

To be able to better guide players in the future, leaders must learn the circumstances under which Skaggs started using opioids, whether it was to manage pain or for recreational purposes.

Fentanyl, in particular, had already claimed the lives of celebrities such as Prince and Tom Petty.

Advertisement

Prince died after taking what he thought was Vicodin but was in fact a counterfeit painkiller laced with fentanyl, according to a Minnesota prosecutor who declined to press criminal charges related to the incident.

Sign up for our free sports newsletter >>

Petty suffered an accidental overdose from mixing medications that included fentanyl and oxycodone. The musician was said to be dealing with serious ailments, including a fractured hip.

The Angels were in Texas when Skaggs died, which leads to questions about when, where and how the drugs were acquired. If the drugs were purchased on the road, how? From whom? Or were they transported from Anaheim along with bats and baseballs?

The organization and league have to also ask themselves if they are doing enough to educate players about drugs. Simply telling young men with millions of dollars to not do drugs won’t suffice.

The process of discovering what happened to Skaggs will be uncomfortable, with each revelation likely to be as disappointing as the last. But this is a journey that has to be taken and not only to provide Skaggs’ family with answers. Skaggs’ story will become a cautionary tale for others.