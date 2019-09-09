Angels fall to the Indians but pitcher Shane Bieber woos fans

The Angels lost 6-2 to the Cleveland Indians on Monday night at Angel Stadium, a defeat that seemed almost inevitable without Mike Trout in a game for a second consecutive day.

The center fielder had irritated nerves in his right foot frozen by needles. Manager Brad Ausmus expects Trout, who has dealt with a Morton’s neuroma that has affected the ball of his foot for nearly a month, to recover from the cryoablation treatment by the end of this three-game series with the Indians.

It has only been a few days, but Trout’s return may not come soon enough. His absence, and rookie starter Patrick Sandoval (0-3) giving up three runs in 31/3 innings, left few Angels developments for the announced crowd of 35,753 to applaud.

Angels rookie Jared Walsh hit his first home run on Carlos Carrasco’s low 95-mph fastball to lead off the eighth inning, but it went for naught.

More fans were invested in the performance of Cleveland’s Shane Bieber than in the Angels’ sputtering offense. Bieber, a product of Laguna Hills High and UC Santa Barbara who is in his second major league season, was greeted with “Let’s go, Bieber” chants while he threw his first warmup pitches. He held the Angels to five hits and struck out eight batters over seven innings. He retired 17 of 18 after giving up three hits, including Albert Pujols’ 22nd home run, in the second inning.

Bieber (14-7) is a key cog in an Indians pitching machine that began the game with a 3.56 earned-run average since June 4, best in the American League. Last month, the 24-year-old right-hander held the Angels to two runs in his third complete game this season. He has given up 14 earned runs and held opponents to a .232 average in 461/3 innings in seven outings since.

On Monday, Bieber registered five swings and misses on his 84-mph knuckle-curve and blew 12 fastballs past the Angels for called strikes. The Angels blistered some of his 111 pitches into play, but few fell.

“Let’s go, Bieber” chants persisted until the Orange County native, who was selected the most valuable player of the All-Star Game in July, popped his head over the dugout bench after he induced a groundball to end the seventh inning. Angels fans who watched the team fall to 11 games under .500 with 17 games remaining hardly stirred.

