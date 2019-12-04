Angels acquire pitcher Dylan Bundy in a trade with Orioles

The Angels on Wednesday added a right-handed pitcher to their major league roster — just not the one fans are waiting on. Dylan Bundy, a 27-year-old who once flashed a mid-90s fastball, was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for four players from the Angels’ minor league system, the team announced.

Bundy is not a front-line starter — which is a need the Angels intend to satisfy before the start of the 2020 season, perhaps with a big-name free agent such as Orange County native Gerrit Cole — but he is reliable. He made 30 starts last season and has taken no fewer than 28 turns in each of the last three years.

Durability has been an issue for the Angels throughout general manager Billy Eppler’s tenure. The team had only one pitcher surpass 97 innings last year — Trevor Cahill, who logged 102 1/3 innings — and no one made 20 starts.

Enter Bundy, who went 7-14 with a 4.79 earned run average over 161 2/3 innings. He also struck out 162, his third consecutive year with more than 150 strikeouts.

Bundy was drafted in the first round by the Orioles in 2011 out of Owasso High in Oklahoma. He debuted the following September at 19. However, he didn’t return to the major leagues until 2016. He finally claimed a permanent spot at or near the front of Baltimore’s rotation in 2017.

The Angels sent right-handed pitchers Isaac Mattson, Kyle Bradish, Zach Peek and Kyle Brnovich to Baltimore. Bradish, 23, was the highest ranked of the bunch. His fastball was clocked as hard as 96 mph. He had a 4.28 ERA and held opponents to a .235 average in 28 games for high-A Inland Empire in 2019, his first professional season since being drafted out of New Mexico State in the fourth round in 2018.