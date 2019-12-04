Angels reach a deal with Anaheim to stay in city through 2050

The Angels have bound themselves to the city of Anaheim longer than they have bound themselves to Mike Trout.

For more than half a century, the Angels have played in a stadium surrounded by acres of parking lots. For the first time, the Angels will have the chance to turn those parking lots into an attraction of their own.

The Angels and the city agreed Wednesday on a deal under which the team would buy the Angel stadium and the surrounding property for $325 million. The city would not contribute to the cost of either renovating the stadium or building a new one, and the Angels would decide whether to upgrade or replace the current stadium.

Under their new lease, the Angels are committed to play in Anaheim through 2050, with options that would extend the deal through 2065. The Angels were faced with a Dec. 31 deadline to opt out of their stadium lease or remain bound to it through 2029.

Trout, widely considered the best player in baseball, is committed to the Angels through 2030. The Angels last year signed him to a new contract worth $426.5 million, a record for an athlete in any North American team sport.

The Anaheim City Council is expected to approve the deal on Dec. 20. The Angels had opted out of their stadium lease last year, and new mayor Harry Sidhu made a new deal his priority.

“We appreciate the mayor’s leadership in working to keep the Angels here in Anaheim, which has been our home for over 50 years,” Angels owner Arte Moreno said. “Today is the first step in enabling us to invest in our future by building a winning team and delivering a high-quality fan experience.”

The agreement does not commit the Angels to any particular development on the 153-acre site, nor does it say how the team might share revenues from development with the city. The deal anticipates the city and team reaching a separate development agreement with the team next year, including the possibility of including parks and affordable housing, with development starting in 2025.



