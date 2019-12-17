Study shows what Arte Moreno might be planning for Angel Stadium development

Disneyland covers almost 100 acres. Angel Stadium and the surrounding parking lots cover about 150 acres.

That puts into some perspective just how massive the proposed development around the ballpark could be. On Tuesday, three days before the Anaheim City Council is expected to approve the sale of the stadium property, the city released a study that shows what Angels owner Arte Moreno and his partners might do with the land once they buy it.

The study was commissioned by the developer that advised the Angels this year. The Angels wanted the study to show what might be possible for development on the land, spokeswoman Marie Garvey said.

Moreno’s company and the city of Anaheim are not expected to commit to a formal development agreement until next year, and the city has said it would like some of the land to be used for parks and open space.

The city relied on the study for its estimate that development of the land could generate $20 million in annual tax revenue for Anaheim.

The study envisions 4,251 apartments for rent and 709 condominiums for sale, plus a hotel with 943 rooms and offices that would employ 15,390 workers.

The study also envisions full-service and fast-casual restaurants, a beer garden and wine bar, a grocery and drug store, merchandise stores, fitness and recreational centers and social spaces.

The construction cost for all that development is estimated at $3.4 billion, in stages through 2050 and eventually covering 1.1 million square feet.

In Atlanta, the Braves’ new SunTrust Park is surrounded by the Battery, a 1.5-million square foot development with a similar live/work/play environment. The Battery calls itself a “preeminent lifestyle destination.”