Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Angels

Angels general manager says little about nixed trade agreement with Dodgers

Angels infielder Luis Rengifo throws to first base.
Angels infielder Luis Rengifo reportedly was part of a trade involving Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson last week until the deal fell apart over the weekend.
(Mike Carlson / Getty Images)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Feb. 10, 2020
12:33 PM
Share

The Angels appear to have moved on from Dodgers slugger Joc Pederson and pitcher Ross Stripling after a potential trade to acquire the players fell apart over the weekend.

“There are a lot of components in deals that need to be satisfied before you get to a point where you are calling players and informing them,” Angels general manager Billy Eppler said in a statement Monday.

“We weren’t able to get to that point and, in fairness to our players and players with other organizations, we won’t comment further than that.”

The Dodgers had reportedly agreed Tuesday to send Pederson, Stripling and outfield prospect Andy Pages to the Angels for rookie infielder Luis Rengifo and at least one other prospect contingent on the completion of their three-team trade to acquire star outfielder Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price from Boston.

Advertisement

But when the Red Sox pulled out of the original Betts/Price deal after reviewing the medical records of Minnesota Twins prospect Brusdar Graterol, who was to be sent to Boston, it threw the Dodgers-Angels trade into limbo for five days.

Dodgers
Mookie Betts and David Price, after much delay, to join Dodgers in revised deal
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
Dodgers
Mookie Betts and David Price, after much delay, to join Dodgers in revised deal
Pending medical evaluations, the Dodgers have agreed to trade Alex Verdugo and minor league prospects to the Boston Red Sox for Mookie Betts and David Price.
More Coverage
Sports books adjust on Dodgers after Mookie Betts trade

The Dodgers, Red Sox and Twins were unable to come to a three-way agreement, so the Dodgers worked out separate deals with the Red Sox to acquire Betts and Price and the Twins to acquire Graterol.

Boston agreed Sunday to ship Betts, the 2018 American League most valuable player, Price, the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner, and $48 million to cover half of the remaining $96 million on Price’s contract to the Dodgers for outfielder Alex Verdugo, shortstop prospect Jeter Downs and catching prospect Connor Wong.

Advertisement

The Dodgers also agreed to send veteran pitcher Kenta Maeda and $10 million to the Twins for Graterol, a hard-throwing right-hander who could be a key piece of their bullpen this season, outfield prospect Luke Raley and the No. 67 pick in June’s draft.

All of the transactions are pending medical reviews.

It is unclear whether the Dodgers or Angels pulled out of the Pederson-Stripling deal, and Eppler declined to comment on reports that owner Arte Moreno ordered Eppler to nix the trade out of frustration over the delays and the fact that it was leaked to the media.

Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson was at the center of a trade deal with the Angels before it fell apart over the weekend.
Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson was at the center of a trade deal with the Angels before it fell apart over the weekend.
(Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Pederson, who hit .249 with an .876 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 36 homers — all off right-handed pitchers — and 74 RBIs, would have given the Angels a powerful left-handed bat and manned right field until top prospect Jo Adell is ready for the big leagues.

Stripling, a valuable swingman for the Dodgers over the last four seasons and an All-Star in 2018, would have likely filled a rotation spot in Anaheim.

The Angels are now expected to open spring training this week with the left-handed-hitting Brian Goodwin — and possibly Adell — in right field and a rotation of Dylan Bundy, Julio Teheran, Andrew Heaney, Griffin Canning and Shohei Ohtani when he is ready to return from Tommy John surgery.

Angels
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Mike DiGiovanna
Follow Us
Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement