Prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh help Angels win exhibition opener

The Angels on Sunday opened spring training with a 7-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

ON THE MOUND: Right-hander Jaime Barría pitched two scoreless innings with little incident. One batter reached on a single and another on a forceout. Barría, 23, is competing for a spot in the rotation. … Prospect Adrian De Horta, invited to his first big league camp, walked a batter and gave up an unearned run in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old from West Covina struck out three batters to earn a save.

AT THE PLATE: Top prospect Jo Adell drove in No. 2 prospect Brandon Marsh to give the Angels a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Marsh had walked . Both worked deep counts. Adell also stole a base. … Arismendy Alcantara and Adell led the Angels with two hits apiece.

EXTRA BASES: Shortstop Andrelton Simmons had not been expected to make his spring-training debut until Tuesday, when other Angels regulars are scheduled to begin their Cactus League work. But Simmons, who was limited to 103 games last season because of ankle injuries, played three innings and walked in his second plate appearance. “I’ve heard all about his intellect and his baseball intellect,” Maddon said. “And it’s all true. It’s very obvious. He’s eager and he loves to play this game. … Doesn’t surprise me he wanted to play today.” … Former Angels prospect Eric Stamets, a light-hitting shortstop most valued for his defensive prowess, hit a three-run home run against nonroster invitee Hoby Milner to tie the score 4-4 in the fifth inning. Stamets was traded to the Cleveland Indians for outfielder David Murphy in 2015. Stamets, selected in the sixth round of the 2012 draft, made his MLB debut with the Indians early last season.

UP NEXT: Left-hander Dillon Peters will start for the Angels on Monday at noon against the Milwaukee Brewers at Phoenix. TV: FS West. Radio: 830.