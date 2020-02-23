Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Angels

Prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh help Angels win exhibition opener

The Angels take the field for their spring training game against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
The Angels take the field for their spring training game against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
Feb. 23, 2020
4:22 PM
Share
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

The Angels on Sunday opened spring training with a 7-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

ON THE MOUND: Right-hander Jaime Barría pitched two scoreless innings with little incident. One batter reached on a single and another on a forceout. Barría, 23, is competing for a spot in the rotation. … Prospect Adrian De Horta, invited to his first big league camp, walked a batter and gave up an unearned run in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old from West Covina struck out three batters to earn a save.

AT THE PLATE: Top prospect Jo Adell drove in No. 2 prospect Brandon Marsh to give the Angels a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Marsh had walked . Both worked deep counts. Adell also stole a base. … Arismendy Alcantara and Adell led the Angels with two hits apiece.

EXTRA BASES: Shortstop Andrelton Simmons had not been expected to make his spring-training debut until Tuesday, when other Angels regulars are scheduled to begin their Cactus League work. But Simmons, who was limited to 103 games last season because of ankle injuries, played three innings and walked in his second plate appearance. “I’ve heard all about his intellect and his baseball intellect,” Maddon said. “And it’s all true. It’s very obvious. He’s eager and he loves to play this game. … Doesn’t surprise me he wanted to play today.” … Former Angels prospect Eric Stamets, a light-hitting shortstop most valued for his defensive prowess, hit a three-run home run against nonroster invitee Hoby Milner to tie the score 4-4 in the fifth inning. Stamets was traded to the Cleveland Indians for outfielder David Murphy in 2015. Stamets, selected in the sixth round of the 2012 draft, made his MLB debut with the Indians early last season.

Advertisement

UP NEXT: Left-hander Dillon Peters will start for the Angels on Monday at noon against the Milwaukee Brewers at Phoenix. TV: FS West. Radio: 830.

Angels
After striking out as a ballplayer, Brandon Wood finds peace amid family in Montana
Former Angels prospect Brandon Wood and his wife Elly sit with their 2-year-old son Brooks in early 2020.
Angels
After striking out as a ballplayer, Brandon Wood finds peace amid family in Montana
Power-hitting Angels prospect Brandon Wood was supposed to become the next Cal Ripken, but he couldn’t handle the pressure. He found contentment far from Anaheim.

Angels
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Maria Torres
Follow Us
Maria Torres is a baseball writer covering the Angels for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2018 after reporting on the Royals and other sports for the Kansas City Star. The West Coast remains an enigma for this University of Georgia graduate.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement