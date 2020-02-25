Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Newcomer Dylan Bundy sharp in his first spring start with the Angels

Dylan Bundy made his first spring training start with the Angels and struck out four in two innings Feb. 25, 2020.
Dylan Bundy made his first spring training start with the Angels and struck out four in two innings Tuesday.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
Feb. 25, 2020
4:37 PM
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

The Angels defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-3 on Tuesday. They are 2-1 in the Cactus League.

ON THE MOUND: Veteran Dylan Bundy was in control in his first start with the Angels. He struck out four in an efficient two innings. Bundy, who spent the last three seasons at the top of the Baltimore Orioles’ rotation, said his new coaching staff encouraged him to use his pitches differently but declined to elaborate. ... Keynan Middleton allowed a homer to Jose Garcia, one of the Reds’ top prospects, on a high fastball but retired the other three batters he faced in the fifth. Middleton is expected to be a key cog at the back end of the bullpen. He has thrown as hard as 95 mph in camp. He was not able to consistently find that velocity after returning from Tommy John surgery last summer.

Outfielder Brandon Marsh, the Angels’ No. 2 prospect, will be out several weeks with a strained left elbow. He hurt it while attempting a diving catch.

AT THE PLATE: The Angels’ fortified lineup applied pressure early. Mike Trout, newcomer Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani reached base in the first inning. Albert Pujols drove in two on a bases-loaded single to center with two outs. ... Taylor Ward went three for three with a triple and a home run. Rendon had two singles. ... Andrelton Simmons was the only starter not to reach base. ... “That lineup, they’re going to score runs, and it’ll be fun pitching in front of them,” Bundy said.

EXTRA BASES: Ward, 26, played right field. He played only three games at the position in the minor leagues last season, his first time playing outfield in his career. Ward, a catcher before being moved to third base in 2018, is in camp with the Angels for the fourth time. He has never cracked an opening day roster. The Angels had him switch positions a second time to try to unlock his offensive potential.

UP NEXT: Right-hander Julio Teheran will start for the Angels on Wednesday at noon PST against the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. TV: FS West. Radio: 830.

Angels
Maria Torres
Maria Torres is a baseball writer covering the Angels for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2018 after reporting on the Royals and other sports for the Kansas City Star. The West Coast remains an enigma for this University of Georgia graduate.
