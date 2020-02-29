Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Angels find success at the plate and on the mound in win over Giants

Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy delivers during a game against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 25.
Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy delivers during a game against the Cincinnati Reds on Feb. 25.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
Feb. 29, 2020
4:51 PM
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — 

ANGELS 10, SAN FRANCISCO 3

AT THE PLATE: Jason Castro and Matt Thaiss homered to highlight an eight-run inning in which the Angels sent 12 men to the plate. David Fletcher doubled and singled, and Justin Upton hit a two-run double. Fletcher also stole a base; the Angels have seven stolen bases in their seven spring games.

ON THE MOUND: Dylan Bundy has struck out seven of the 13 batters he has faced this spring, without giving up a hit. On Saturday, he pitched two perfect innings. “What wasn’t to like?” Castro said. “He worked quick and pounded the strike zone.” Bundy’s success depends in part on his ability to locate a fastball at the top of the strike zone. “It’s a tough pitch to catch up to, even when it’s 90 mph,” he said. “If you miss by a couple of inches and it’s on the barrel, it’s not a good result.”

EXTRA BASES: As the Angels try to find out the source of Griffin Canning’s elbow injury, the medical staff asked him to play catch Saturday, the better to test the elbow before a scheduled meeting with a team orthopedist that arrived from Southern California. The Angels did not announce any updates to Griffin’s condition.

UP NEXT: The Angels split their squad on Sunday, with a home game against the Chicago White Sox at Tempe Diablo Stadium and a road game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields. Both games start at noon PST. The home game will be broadcast on Fox Sports West and AM 830.

Bill Shaikin
Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.
