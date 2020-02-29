Angels find success at the plate and on the mound in win over Giants

ANGELS 10, SAN FRANCISCO 3

AT THE PLATE: Jason Castro and Matt Thaiss homered to highlight an eight-run inning in which the Angels sent 12 men to the plate. David Fletcher doubled and singled, and Justin Upton hit a two-run double. Fletcher also stole a base; the Angels have seven stolen bases in their seven spring games.

ON THE MOUND: Dylan Bundy has struck out seven of the 13 batters he has faced this spring, without giving up a hit. On Saturday, he pitched two perfect innings. “What wasn’t to like?” Castro said. “He worked quick and pounded the strike zone.” Bundy’s success depends in part on his ability to locate a fastball at the top of the strike zone. “It’s a tough pitch to catch up to, even when it’s 90 mph,” he said. “If you miss by a couple of inches and it’s on the barrel, it’s not a good result.”

EXTRA BASES: As the Angels try to find out the source of Griffin Canning’s elbow injury, the medical staff asked him to play catch Saturday, the better to test the elbow before a scheduled meeting with a team orthopedist that arrived from Southern California. The Angels did not announce any updates to Griffin’s condition.

UP NEXT: The Angels split their squad on Sunday, with a home game against the Chicago White Sox at Tempe Diablo Stadium and a road game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields. Both games start at noon PST. The home game will be broadcast on Fox Sports West and AM 830.