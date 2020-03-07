Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Angels

Kole Calhoun focused on Diamondbacks after ‘a heck of a run’ with Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Kole Calhoun hits a sacrifice fly against the Oakland Athletics on Feb. 23.
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Kole Calhoun hits a sacrifice fly against the Oakland Athletics on Feb. 23.
(Jennifer Stewart / Getty Images)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
March 7, 2020
12:48 PM
Share
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

For the better part of a decade, Kole Calhoun had toiled on the diamonds surrounding Tempe Diablo Stadium. It was where he learned to hone his arm strength, sharpen his batting eye and become a feared defender. It was where he returned every spring training to prepare for another season patrolling the expansive right field at Angel Stadium.

On Saturday, Calhoun arrived at the spring facility in a new uniform. After spending six full major league seasons and part of two others with the team that drafted him in 2010 out of Arizona State, the 32-year-old signed with his hometown Arizona Diamondbacks in December for two years and $16 million.

He hadn’t given much thought to the Angels since then, Calhoun said before playing against his old team for the first time.

“I kept up with the whole baseball world, obviously, but once I signed with them my focus was really there,” he said. “I tried to separate a little bit and tried to move on. The Angels were all that I had known in pro ball; now I’m going to another organization. I want my heart to be there.”

Advertisement

Angels
Lawsuit asks Orange County court to reject Anaheim’s sale of Angel Stadium to Angels
Angel Stadium
Angels
Lawsuit asks Orange County court to reject Anaheim’s sale of Angel Stadium to Angels
Suit filed on behalf of a citizen group alleges the city of Anaheim negotiated the sale of Angel Stadium to the Angels with a ‘lack of transparency.’

Calhoun was a stalwart for the Angels. A defensive whiz, he won one Gold Glove and was a finalist multiple times. His 58 assists tied for the 11th-most among outfielders since his debut in 2012.

Calhoun’s stint with the Angels ended when the team bought out a $14-million option on his contract, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. A string of streaky performances at the plate had made retaining Calhoun at such a high rate untenable. So did the Angels’ faith in outfielder Brian Goodwin and right-field prospect Jo Adell.

Calhoun said the Angels did not make overtures to bring him back, but he didn’t take their decision poorly.

Advertisement

Angels
Fired Angels employee Bubba Harkins sold ‘Go Go Juice’ that pitchers put on baseballs
Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins
Angels
Fired Angels employee Bubba Harkins sold ‘Go Go Juice’ that pitchers put on baseballs
Brian “Bubba” Harkins, the Angels’ longtime visitors clubhouse attendant, was fired for selling pitchers a concoction that made balls easier to grip.

“Like I said before I left, right field in the Angels organization is in pretty good hands with what they got coming,” Calhoun said. “It’s all good. It was a heck of a run and I had a great time being an Angel.”

The Angels fans who watched him for so long appeared to share Calhoun’s appreciation. They cheered heartily when Calhoun was introduced on the public address system before Saturday’s game.

“After so many years over here,” he said, “getting to come back and see so many people and friendly people, especially, it was really cool.”

Angels
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Maria Torres
Follow Us
Maria Torres is a baseball writer covering the Angels for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2018 after reporting on the Royals and other sports for the Kansas City Star. The West Coast remains an enigma for this University of Georgia graduate.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement