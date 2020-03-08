Matt Andriese shows off his efficiency as Angels lose and tie in split-squad games

A split squad of Angels lost 7-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Fields in Phoenix on Sunday. In a different game, the Angels tied the Cincinnati Reds 8-8 in Goodyear, Ariz.

AT THE PLATE: Kevin Maitan sparked a two-run rally in the eighth inning, doubling into the right-center-field gap at American Family Fields. Maitan, one of the 12 Atlanta Braves prospects declared free agents by MLB as punishment for the team violating international signing rules in 2017, has struggled in his two seasons in the Angels’ minor league system. He recently turned 20. … Michael Hermosillo, competing to be named the Angels’ fourth outfielder, returned to action Sunday after missing a few days because of hip soreness. He hit a solo home run against the Reds, his eighth hit in 17 at-bats. Nonroster invitee Arismendy Alcantara also homered. … Prospects Jeremiah Jackson, Kyren Paris, Jordyn Adams and Keinner Piña helped the Angels come back from a 5-1 deficit in Goodyear. Piña drove in the tying score in a four-run ninth.

ON THE MOUND: Rotation candidate Matt Andriese was so efficient in his four innings that he needed to throw 30 more pitches in the bullpen after departing his start against the Brewers. He only threw 37 in the game. Manager Joe Maddon was impressed by Andriese’s handling of Milwaukee’s lineup, which featured 2018 MVP Christian Yelich, Ryan Braun, Lorenzo Cain and Keston Hiura. Andriese allowed two hits. He has given up one run in nine innings. … Now, nearly two years removed from Tommy John surgery, Keynan Middleton is back to lighting up radar guns. He has consistently fired 95-mph fastballs this spring, and Maddon believes he will add at least 2 mph in the regular season. Middleton has allowed four home runs in four games, including two Sunday in Phoenix. … Fellow reliever Mike Mayers also pumped some heat. He fired a 98-mph fastball during his outing. Maddon has hinted he would like to see both in the Angels’ bullpen. … JC Ramirez, who signed a minor league deal with the Angels last month, gave up four runs in two innings against the Reds. Opponents have batted .381 against him in three appearances.

EXTRA BASES: Maddon’s Respect 90 Foundation will host an event in support of pediatric cancer Monday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Attendees can donate $100 to get their heads shaved in the stadium parking lot beginning at 11 a.m. Balding All Angels T-shirts will be made available to participants. Maddon and utility man David Fletcher will lead the charge. Other Angels players and coaches will also take part. Proceeds will benefit the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach.

UP NEXT: The Angels host the Cleveland Indians on Monday. Andrew Heaney will start the game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: AM 830.