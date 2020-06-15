Angels sign fifth-round pick Adam Seminaris, a left-hander from Long Beach State

The Angels reached an agreement with pitcher Adam Seminaris, a left-hander from Long Beach State they took in the fifth round of last week’s draft, to a contract of $140,000, said a person familiar with negotiations who was not authorized to comment publicly.

The assigned value for the 141st pick, with which they drafted Seminaris, was $390,400. The deep discount should give the Angels flexibility to offer their high school picks, third-rounder David Calabrese and fourth-rounder Werner Blakely, over-slot signing bonuses. Both are committed to Southeastern Conference schools.

Seminaris, 21, had a 3.58 ERA in 173 2/3 innings in his collegiate career. He struck out 36 and walked one in 22 innings before the COVID-19 pandemic ended his junior season. Baseball America wrote in its scouting report that Seminaris “dominates with a feel to pitch so elite that one evaluator compared it to Tom Glavine’s.”

“Excited to get a guy with that kind of feel and moxie into the organization,” general manager Billy Eppler said after the draft.

The last Long Beach State player the Angels drafted was Jered Weaver, a first-rounder in 2004. Weaver was a three-time All-Star and finished in the top five in Cy Young Award balloting three times during his 11-year tenure with the Angels.