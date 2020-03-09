How the coronavirus is affecting sports leagues and events

Sports leagues and federations across the world are addressing the coronavirus outbreak.

Most North American sports leagues, including Major League Baseball, the NBA, the NFL and the NHL are monitoring the situation, with moves such as canceling or postponing games or holding events without spectators in attendance emerging as possibilities as the virus and COVID-19 continue to spread around the world.

Leagues in other parts of the world are taking action by canceling events and playing in empty stadiums.

Los Angeles County officials also have discussed the possibility of banning spectators from attending sporting events in Southern California in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, one of the top tennis tournaments in the world, was canceled Sunday over coronavirus concerns.

Here is a sport-by-sport look at what leagues and federations are doing to address the coronavirus outbreak:

NBA: The league has issued several memos addressing the coronavirus outbreak. The most recent memo, from Saturday, informed teams that a conference call would be held Monday with team physicians and trainers throughout the NBA, urging each team to have at least one representative on the call. Each team was asked to have a plan in place by Monday to handle the spread of the virus. The memo also recommended that teams’ traveling parties, which often include guests and support staff, be limited to “essential individuals only.” No plans have been made to cancel games or bar fans from attending. However, the league is asking teams to come up with contingency plans if one of them decides to ban spectators from games. In a statement, Staples Center encouraged fans who are planning to attend events at the arena to “engage in safe hygiene practices” and “stay home if they feel unwell.”

MLB: Commissioner Rob Manfred plans to discuss the coronavirus with team owners in a conference call Monday. But at this stage, the league plans to open the season in 2 1/2 weeks as planned. The league has established an internal task force to deal with issues related to coronavirus in the coming months, according to a memo sent to high-ranking baseball officials on Tuesday obtained by ESPN. The memo advises players not to shake hands with fans and not use pens and markers from fans to sign autographs.

NFL: NFL Media reported Tuesday that the league is “closely monitoring developments” related to the coronavirus and that it is still planning to hold the NFL draft in Las Vegas on April 23-25. The NFL’s annual meeting, which is attended by team owners, general managers and coaches, is still scheduled to be held March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Fla.

NHL: Commissioner Gary Bettman told the Associated Press that the league had not reached the point of considering games being played without fans. Multiple teams, including the Kings, have kept their locker rooms closed after games. All NHL employees have been barred from traveling outside North America for business purposes. Scouts based in Europe have to stay in Europe or be quarantined upon arriving in North America, Bettman said.

NCAA: The college athletics sanctioning body still plans to hold its upcoming men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with spectator-free games as a “worst-case scenario,” NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline told the Wall Street Journal on Saturday. Division III NCAA basketball tournament games were held at an empty venue at Johns Hopkins over the weekend. USC announced all athletic events are being played as scheduled.

MLS: The league has created a task force to monitor the coronavirus outbreak. Sports teams in Los Angeles County, including the Galaxy and LAFC, have been warned they may be asked to cancel games or play them in empty stadiums after the county declared a health emergency Wednesday to deal with the coronavirus.

XFL: The league announced it has launched a task force to closely monitor the spread of the coronavirus. It is also in regular contact with health and public safety officials at the national and local levels. No games have been postponed or canceled.

NASCAR: In a statement released Wednesday, NASCAR said its racing schedule and business operations remain unchanged as it monitors the outbreak. It said it has been in communication with federal, state and local health officials in addition to teams and tracks.

IndyCar: The racing league’s sanctioning body said in a statement Wednesday that it is closely monitoring the situation but does not expect any changes to its season opener, which takes place in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sunday.

PGA: The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that it has no plans to alter its schedule beyond changes that have already been made with the PGA Tour-Series China (delayed start to season). That could change, the league said, if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization make recommendations.

LPGA: The league has canceled three events in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Events scheduled in Thailand and Singapore were canceled last month, and the Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island in China is also off the LPGA calendar. Their next event, the Founders Cup, is set to be played as scheduled at Wildfire Golf Club in Phoenix from March 19-22.

Santa Anita (horse racing): The Arcadia-based horse racing track said in a statement Wednesday that it is monitoring the situation and is “taking procedures necessary for the health and safety and well-being of our fans, staff and horsemen, including adding numerous hand-sanitizing stations throughout the facility.”

International

International Olympic Committee (Tokyo 2020 Olympics): The IOC has insisted on numerous occasions that the Summer Games in Tokyo, scheduled to begin July 24, will take place as planned. But officials in Greece have barred spectators from the traditional lighting of the Olympic torch, scheduled for Thursday.

Premier League: The English league has informed its clubs of a contingency plan if large gatherings are banned because of the coronavirus spread. In the meantime, the league has advised teams to pay increased attention to hygiene at stadiums and training grounds, reduce the number of nonessential visitors to team facilities and minimize any face-to-face meetings.

Bundesliga: The German Football League said in a statement Sunday that Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 will finish their seasons. According to Forbes, the leagues’ clubs are expected to meet soon following a recommendation by the federal minister of health for the cancellation of public events with more than 1,000 attendees.

Ligue 1: The French league is altering its pregame routines because of the coronavirus. Handshakes among players, coaches and officials are prohibited until further notice. Players will continue to be escorted to the field by youth players but will hold the youngsters by the shoulder, rather than by hand as is customary. All matches in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 will be played in front of a maximum of 1,000 spectators until April 15. The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes will be played without fans.

Serie A: Italy has suspended all sporting events through April 3. The Italian soccer federation was expected to meet Tuesday to discuss whether to suspend matches around the country. The Italian soccer league postponed games on its schedule last week but resumed without spectators over the weekend. Italy’s death toll related to the virus increased to 366 on Sunday.

Asian Football Confederation: World Cup qualifiers in Asia were postponed until at least September, although the matches could take place as scheduled if all relevant parties agree.

WTA: The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, one of the top tennis tournaments in the world, was canceled Sunday over coronavirus concerns. The Kunming Open, which was scheduled for April 27-May 3 in Anning, China, has been canceled. The Xi’an Open in China from April 13-19 also has been canceled.

ATP: Two events in China were canceled and another event in Italy was called off last month amid coronavirus concerns. The BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells was canceled on Sunday.

Korean and Japanese baseball leagues: The Japanese baseball league postponed the start of its season, which had been scheduled to begin March 20. The league had been playing exhibition games with no spectators. The South Korean league canceled its exhibition games and has not committed to starting its regular seasons March 28 as scheduled.

Formula One: The Australian Grand Prix, the opening event of the 2020 season, will take place in front of spectators Sunday as planned. But the globe-trotting racing series will ban spectators from attending the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 22 and earlier had postponed the Chinese Grand Prix, which was originally scheduled for April 19.

International Ice Hockey Federation: The women’s world championships, scheduled for March 31-April 10 in Canada, have been canceled. Switzerland’s national hockey league has suspended the playing of games through Sunday.

MotoGP: The season-opening Qatar Grand Prix in Doha, which was scheduled for Sunday, was canceled and the second race of the season in Thailand has been postponed. The season is scheduled to open April 5 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

World Cup Skiing: The competition’s finals in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, scheduled from March 18-22, were called off after an emergency International Ski Federation board meeting Friday.

Times staff writers Kevin Baxter, Tania Ganguli, Soumya Karlamangla, Jeff Miller, Helene Elliott, Houston Mitchell and Bill Shaikin contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed.