Angels

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons injures an ankle stepping on first base

Angels' Andrelton Simmons is helped up after injuring an ankle in May 2019. He also injured an ankle Monday.
Angels’ Andrelton Simmons is helped up after injuring an ankle in May 2019. He also injured an ankle Monday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
(Mark J. Terrill / AP)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
July 27, 2020
4:50 PM
OAKLAND — 

Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons twisted his ankle on an infield single in Monday’s 3-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics. The severity of the injury will not be known until a team doctor assesses Simmons’ ankle Tuesday.

Simmons overextended his stride trying to beat out a ground ball in the ninth inning. Rather than run through first base, his left foot hit the back of the bag. He fell along the first base line and left the game with an arm around a team trainer.

Manager Joe Maddon said Luis Rengifo might be available to replace Simmons’ on the active roster should the need arise. Rengifo missed a few weeks of training camp for undisclosed reasons, then dealt with hamstring tightness.

This isn’t the first time Simmons has injured his ankle trying to leg out a ground ball. He did the same thing last May. He missed the next five weeks of the 2019 season.

Angels
Maria Torres

Maria Torres is a baseball writer covering the Angels for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2018 after reporting on the Royals and other sports for the Kansas City Star. The West Coast remains an enigma for this University of Georgia graduate.

