Angels’ Shohei Ohtani won’t go on injured list although MRI results aren’t revealed

Two-way player Shohei Ohtani is expected to be with the Angels when the team opens a six-game trip in Seattle on Tuesday, said a person with knowledge of the situation who was not able to publicly comment.

Ohtani underwent an MRI exam on his right arm after his brief start Sunday, his second MLB outing since having Tommy John surgery in October 2018. He alerted the team following a 6-5, 11-inning loss to the Houston Astros that he had discomfort in his surgically repaired pitching arm.

The results of Ohtani’s exam had not been made available Monday afternoon but Ohtani is not expected to go on the injured list. He is expected to continue as the Angels’ primary designated hitter. What is unknown is Ohtani’s status as a pitcher.

A red flag was raised when the velocity of Ohtani’s fastball dipped from its customary 95-96 mph range to 89 mph during the final moments of his start Sunday. Ohtani appeared visibly frustrated during his second and final inning, stepping off the mound and grimacing up at the sky after issuing his first of two bases-loaded walks.

Advertisement

He walked five batters in the inning and has walked eight and allowed seven earned runs in 1 2/3 innings over two starts.

