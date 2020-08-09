Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Angels lineup vs. Texas Rangers: Slumping Anthony Rendon drops to fifth

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Andrew Heaney throws to a Seattle Mariners batter.
Angels starting pitcher Andrew Heaney delivers against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
(Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
Aug. 9, 2020
9:25 AM
A little over 12 hours after their collective batting average dropped to .211, the Angels shuffled their lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Texas Rangers.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon, hitless in his last 24 plate appearances, was dropped from the third spot in the batting order to fifth. The last time Rendon started a game batting fifth was in 2017, the first of three seasons in which he hit over .300 for the Washington Nationals. He batted fifth only 30 times that season.

Mike Trout moved from No. 2 in the lineup to No. 3, a position he last occupied in 2018.

Angels’ starting lineup for Sunday’s game:

1. David Fletcher — shortstop

Angels third baseman David Fletcher.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

2. Tommy La Stella — first base

Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

3. Mike Trout — center field

Angels center fielder Mike Trout.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4. Shohei Ohtani — designated hitter

Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5. Anthony Rendon — third base

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6. Brian Goodwin — left field

Angels left fielder Brian Goodwin.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7. Jo Adell — right field

Angels outfielder Jo Adell.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8. Jason Castro — catcher

Angels catcher Jason Castro.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9. Luis Rengifo — second base

Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Andrew Heaney — starting pitcher

Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Maria Torres

