Angels lineup vs. Texas Rangers: Slumping Anthony Rendon drops to fifth

A little over 12 hours after their collective batting average dropped to .211, the Angels shuffled their lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Texas Rangers.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon, hitless in his last 24 plate appearances, was dropped from the third spot in the batting order to fifth. The last time Rendon started a game batting fifth was in 2017, the first of three seasons in which he hit over .300 for the Washington Nationals. He batted fifth only 30 times that season.

Mike Trout moved from No. 2 in the lineup to No. 3, a position he last occupied in 2018.

Angels’ starting lineup for Sunday’s game:

