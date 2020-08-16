Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Angels shortstop David Fletcher’s web gem ‘as good as you’ve ever seen’

Angels shortstop David Fletcher fields a ground ball during spring training on Feb. 17 in Tempe, Ariz.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Aug. 16, 2020
11:50 AM
Angels shortstop David Fletcher added another web gem to his growing 2020 defensive highlight reel Saturday night with a play that manager Joe Maddon called one of the best he’s ever seen.

In the fourth inning of the Dodgers’ 6-5, 10-inning victory at Angel Stadium, Fletcher ranged about 20 feet to his right and onto the outfield grass to make a backhand stab of a ground ball hit by Mookie Betts.

Then, in virtually one motion and with his momentum carrying him toward left field, Fletcher lofted an off-balance throw of about 150 feet to first base to nail Betts for the out, a close call that was upheld by replay.

“Honestly, everybody’s into hyperbole, but that one there, I don’t know if I’ve seen that one,” Maddon said. “My comment in the dugout was, normally a shortstop has to jump on that play, plant his foot and somehow … you know, you’ve seen Derek Jeter do it a thousand times, and others.

“I’ve never seen it done like that. I’ve had Javy Baez, and he’s done some crazy things, but that thing there … not only that, but the accuracy on the throw and the carry, everything about it … yeah, you have to say it’s as good as you’ve ever seen.”

What made the play even more remarkable was that Betts is a speedy leadoff man who once stole 30 bases in a season for the Boston Red Sox.

“Just an amazing play,” Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney said. “Mookie can run, too. To be able to throw out a guy with that much speed is just a great play.”

