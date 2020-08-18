Dylan Bundy runs into trouble early in Angels’ loss to Giants

Mike Yastrzemski and Pablo Sandoval homered, and the San Francisco Giants snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-2 victory over the Angels on Tuesday.

Yastrzemski hit his first leadoff homer when he drove Dylan Bundy’s fastball into the right-field stands four pitches into the game. It was the right fielder’s team-leading sixth homer, with all but one coming with two strikes.

Yastrzemski also made a diving catch to rob David Fletcher of an RBI single to end the second inning.

Sandoval — who came into the game batting .190 — broke a 1-1 tie in the second with a two-run shot to right-center for his first extra-base hit of the season.

Tommy La Stella homered and Anthony Rendon had two hits for the Angels, who have dropped five of six.

La Stella evened the game at 1 with a homer to right-center in the first inning off Trevor Cahill. It was the second baseman’s second HR in two at-bats after he had a two-run walkoff shot in Monday night’s 8-6 victory.

Cahill gave up one run and four hits with four strikeouts. The 32-year-old right-hander spent last season with the Angels. Jarlin Garcia (1-1), the fifth of six San Francisco pitchers, retired the side in the eighth to get the win.

Bundy (3-2) was the Angels’ best starter the first four weeks of the season but struggled with control all day. The right-hander, who came into the game fifth in the AL with a 1.57 ERA, allowed four runs, four hits and four walks with a strikeout in four innings. The leadoff hitter reached in each frame.

Brandon Belt’s RBI single in the third extended San Francisco’s lead to 4-1 before Brandon Crawford added a two-run double to right in the fifth.

Seven of San Francisco’s 10 hits went for extra bases, including RBI doubles by Evan Longoria and Sandoval in the ninth.

Shohei Ohtani drove in Mike Trout on a groundout in the ninth inning for the Angels’ other run.