Angels lineup vs. Oakland Athletics: Andrelton Simmons returns after missing 22 games

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons was activated from the injured list Friday and slotted into the ninth spot of the Angels’ lineup for their series opener at Oakland.

Simmons missed 22 games after spraining his left ankle July 27 in Oakland. He lunged to beat out a groundball in the ninth inning of an eventual loss. In doing so, his left foot landed on the back of the bag. He fell into the dirt and eventually left with his arm around a trainer.

Simmons started on-field baseball drills Aug. 10.

Manager Joe Maddon expects Simmons will play with soreness in his ankle for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

“They don’t just get better overnight,” Maddon said this week. “The only thing that really helps an ankle is total rest. You would need an offseason to really get up in the morning and not feel it. So we’re just gonna have to be able to manage it all the way through.”

Simmons took the place of catcher Max Stassi on the active roster. Stassi was placed on the injured list because of a right quadriceps strain and knee bruise.

Angels starting lineup

1. David Fletcher — Second base

2. Tommy La Stella — Designated hitter

3. Mike Trout — Center field

4. Anthony Rendon — Third base

5. Brian Goodwin — Left field

6. Albert Pujols — First base

7. Jo Adell — Right field

8. Anthony Bemboom — Catcher

9. Andrelton Simmons — Shortstop

Andrew Heaney — Starting pitcher

Advertisement