Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Angels

Angels to play Cleveland in MLB Little League Classic next year

Angels manager Joe Maddon, center, greets players after a three-run home run by Mike Trout.
Angels manager Joe Maddon, center, greets players after a three-run home run by Mike Trout during a July 26 game against Oakland.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Aug. 23, 2020
8:13 AM
Share

The Angels are scheduled to play the Cleveland Indians in the MLB Little League Classic at historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., on Aug. 22, 2021, Major League Baseball announced Sunday morning.

The 4 p.m. PDT game, the finale of a weekend series that will begin with two games in Cleveland, will be televised nationally by ESPN as part of its “Sunday Night Baseball” package. Players from both teams will attend Little League World Series games earlier in the day in an effort to promote the game at the youth level.

Much of the stadium for the Angels-Indians game will be filled with players and families of the participating Little League World Series teams as well as players from local Williamsport youth baseball and softball organizations.

Angels

Mike Trout’s work with glove, bat helps Angels end four-game losing streak

The Angels' Mike Trout connects for a two-run double in the second inning against the Athletics on Aug. 22, 2020.

Angels

Mike Trout’s work with glove, bat helps Angels end four-game losing streak

Mike Trout made a key diving catch late and hit a two-run double, Ty Buttrey recorded a six-out save and the Angels defeated the Athletics 4-3.
Advertisement

MLB and the MLB Players Assn. launched the Little League Classic in 2017, with a game pitting the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. The Philadelphia Phillies played the New York Mets in 2018, and the Pirates played the Chicago Cubs in 2019.

This year’s scheduled game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angels
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement