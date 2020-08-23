Angels to play Cleveland in MLB Little League Classic next year

The Angels are scheduled to play the Cleveland Indians in the MLB Little League Classic at historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., on Aug. 22, 2021, Major League Baseball announced Sunday morning.

The 4 p.m. PDT game, the finale of a weekend series that will begin with two games in Cleveland, will be televised nationally by ESPN as part of its “Sunday Night Baseball” package. Players from both teams will attend Little League World Series games earlier in the day in an effort to promote the game at the youth level.

Much of the stadium for the Angels-Indians game will be filled with players and families of the participating Little League World Series teams as well as players from local Williamsport youth baseball and softball organizations.

Advertisement

MLB and the MLB Players Assn. launched the Little League Classic in 2017, with a game pitting the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. The Philadelphia Phillies played the New York Mets in 2018, and the Pirates played the Chicago Cubs in 2019.

This year’s scheduled game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.