Angels and Mariners players lock arms in display of unity during national anthem

While professional athletes across the country declined to stage games in protest racial injustice and police brutality after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wis., the Angels were idle.

Their game against the Houston Astros on Wednesday was postponed because of the potential impact of Hurricane Laura. Thursday’s previously scheduled game was moved to a doubleheader played Tuesday.

The opportunity to join the Dodgers and other MLB clubs that refused to play earlier this week passed by the Angels.

But they showed solidarity on Friday. Not long after a video tribute to Jackie Robinson was played on the Angel Stadium videoboard, four Black players on the Angels and seven Black players on the Seattle Mariners headed to the center of the field to link arms during a recording of the national anthem. Justin Upton, Brian Goodwin, Jo Adell and Keynan Middleton were joined on the field by Angels teammates Mike Trout, David Fletcher and Anthony Rendon.

In a pregame videoconference, Angels manager Joe Maddon didn’t allude to his team taking action, either in honor of Jackie Robinson Day or in support of other protests. But he did praise his players, with whom he discussed multiple times earlier this summer in organization-wide Zoom video calls the Black Lives Matter movement and related topics after the death of George Floyd.

“They’re letting their voices be heard and I love all of that,” Maddon said. “I am so proud to be part of that. And not only within our group here but within the entire industry and beyond.”

He added later: “I think there’s been a lot of personal growth, internal, mental growth among the group. And, of course, talking specifically about having a social conscience, which is going to carry them a long way beyond their baseball career.”

In addition to their actions on the field, Upton and Goodwin are members of the Players Alliance, a group of more than 100 current and former Black MLB players who joined forces this summer to drive change and address inequalities within the sport. The organization announced Thursday that members would donate their salaries from games played on Jackie Robinson Day to the Alliance, which will support “efforts to combat racial inequality and aid the Black families and communities deeply affected in the wake of recent events.”

Upton last month described the Alliance as “the start of something good.”

“It’s special for us to to be able to connect with a lot of guys that you don’t see a lot throughout the game, share experiences and share beliefs and share the things that guys are doing in their communities and being able to support them in that,” Upton said. “I think it’s it’s the start of something good for us and good for baseball. We’re definitely happy about the support we’ve gotten.”

Friday wasn’t the first time Goodwin, Upton and Middleton were involved in demonstrations this season. Accompanied by Noé Ramirez and Andrelton Simmons, the three knelt during the national anthem in the season opener.

Asked the following week about the gesture, Goodwin explained he wanted to raise awareness about systemic racism.

#Angels and Mariners players gathered and hooked arms in the center of Angel Stadium during the national anthem. For Angels: Goodwin, Upton, Middleton, Adell, Trout and Fletcher pic.twitter.com/dCSAw7Mb6M — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) August 29, 2020

“It’s continuing to happen,” Goodwin said. “It’s an important issue. It’s something that needs to be addressed, and when you have the stage to address it, I feel like you need to use it. And right now, I’m in position to have the stage and have the support from Angels, so it would be a detriment to people who know me and my fans and people back home for me to not take advantage of it.”

Goodwin recently teamed up with the Play Equity Fund, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to improving nationwide access to sports programs. Through MLB.com, he is auctioning a pair of signed game-worn cleats that he had customized with artwork honoring Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle. Proceeds will benefit both Play Equity Fund and the Angels Foundation.

Goodwin also committed financial support to the Fund, according to a news release.

Sandoval optioned to alternate site

A disappointing stretch of starts earned left-hander Patrick Sandoval a move to the Angels’ alternate site in Long Beach. He was optioned Friday.

Maddon said the Angels want Sandoval and infielder Luis Rengifo, who was optioned after Tuesday’s double-header, to work on different areas of their game.

Sandoval imploded in his start Monday against the Houston Astros. After a five-pitch first inning, he threw 30 pitches in a two-run, four-hit second inning. He threw 29 pitches in a third inning that he couldn’t finish, giving up three runs and three hits.

Sandoval gave up 14 earned runs and issued six walks in his last 12 ⅔ innings spanning three starts. Opponents hit .333 with a gaudy 1.011 on-base-plus slugging percentage against him.

In his his last two outings, opponents hit five-for-eight against his changeup, which is typically his most effective pitch.

Rengifo, who joined the team when Simmons was placed on the injured list July 28, never found a groove at the plate. The switch-hitter batted .157 with nine walks over 18 games. He enjoyed some relief when he bashed a home run 422 feet Tuesday. The solo shot to left-field nearly reached the train tracks that are about 90 feet above the field at Minute Maid Field.