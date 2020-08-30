Griffin Canning’s masterful outing wasted in Angels’ 2-1, 10-inning loss to Mariners

Griffin Canning threw the best game of his two-year career and had nothing to show for it Sunday, the Angels right-hander settling for a no-decision in a 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Seattle Mariners in Angel Stadium.

With the score tied 1-1 and a runner placed at second base to start the 10th inning, pinch-hitter Tim Lopes lined a one-out single to left field off left-hander Jose Quijada to score Kyle Lewis with the winning run.

Luis Rengifo struck out to open the bottom of the 10th after fouling off one bunt attempt and fouling off another pitch that he swung at in an attempt to advance runner Andrelton Simmons with a grounder to the right side.

Mariners right-hander Yohan Ramirez struck out Shohei Ohtani for the second out. After Mike Trout was intentionally walked with first base open, Anthony Rendon flied to center for the final out, ending the Angels’ season-high three-game win streak.

Canning allowed one run and four hits in a career-high eight innings, striking out seven and walking one, and of his 94 pitches, 64 were strikes.

He had a no-hitter through 5 1/3 innings and a shutout through six innings, but one of the few mistakes he made, an 0-and-1 fastball that he left up and over the plate to Lewis in the seventh, was belted for a solo home run to right-center field to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

The Angels had even less luck solving Mariners right-hander Justin Dunn, who allowed one hit, struck out six and walked four in six scoreless innings, but they were able to mount a score-tying rally off left-hander Anthony Misiewicz in the seventh.

Albert Pujols led off with a ground-rule double to left field, the 666th double of his career, moving him past George Brett and into sixth place on baseball’s all-time list.

Jo Adell and Anthony Bemboom struck out, but Simmons singled sharply to right field, where Jake Fraley bobbled the ball as Pujols chugged around third. Fraley probably would have had a play at the plate had he fielded the ball cleanly, but Pujols scored standing up to tie the score.

The Angels played without catcher Jason Castro, an impending free agent who was traded Sunday to the San Diego Padres for hard-throwing reliever Gerardo Reyes, according to multiple reports.

Castro was in the lineup and batting eighth but was scratched shortly before first pitch when it became apparent a deal was imminent. But neither team had officially announced the trade by the time the Angels’ game ended.

The Angels also lost one of their most valuable players when infielder David Fletcher left the game after four innings because of a left-ankle injury.

Fletcher, trying to beat out an infield single in the third inning, seemed to slip when his right foot hit the first-base bag, and he tweaked his left ankle on his first step beyond the bag.

Fletcher, after conferring with manager Joe Maddon and team athletic trainers in the dugout, remained in the game for the top of the fourth but he was pulled in favor of Rengifo to start the fifth.

Fletcher has provided stellar defense at shortstop, third base and second base this season, and he filled in for the injured Andrelton Simmons at shortstop for four weeks after Simmons suffered a left-ankle sprain in the fourth game of the season.

Fletcher has also been a spark plug at the top of the order, entering Sunday with a .317 average, .825 on-base-plus slugging percentage, an American League-leading 45 hits, three homers, nine doubles, 13 RBIs and 24 runs.

